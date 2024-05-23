Gen.G Announces Commitment to Develop Future Talent in the Gaming and Esports Space with The Next Gen Fellowship Program

Students Will Get Firsthand Shadowing to Understand the Ins and Outs of a Potential Career in Gaming and Esports

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G continues to strengthen their position in the US Collegiate space with the introduction of the The Next Gen Fellowship, their newest student program designed to provide high levels of accessibility for students aspiring to work in the esports and gaming industry.

GenGFellowship

"Gen.G continues to offer students and administrations opportunities to develop their esports and gaming paths. The Next Gen Fellowship is a chance for students interested in our industry to get their feet wet," says Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "We are proud to add this fellowship to our incredible educational offerings, from our ongoing support of the Gen.G Collegiate Network of esports clubs to our recent successful Campus Takeover event at the University of Kentucky."

The fully remote, interdisciplinary month-long program will give collegiate students incredible levels of behind the scenes transparency into an esports organization. Over the course of the four-week program, the Fellows will have a curated schedule of meetings, microlessons, and networking opportunities that will help them identify potential career paths in esports and gaming. Each week a different department at Gen.G will host the Fellows, so they can gain a deeper understanding of the overarching goals of various departments at an esports team.

Students can expect five hours or more of programmed sessions each week. At the end of the program, the participating students will receive a $500 USD honorarium. If you would like to apply to the Gen.G fellowship, please visit https://bit.ly/NextGENFellowship2024 . The application process will be open between May 23 and June 10. Fellows will be selected by June 20 with the program running July 8 through August 2 and a final program exhibition taking place digitally on August 5.

