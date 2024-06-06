Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Returns for Season Two in North American Rocket League with goal to continue success in 2025 RLCS Season

Gen.G and the Mobil 1 brand identify new ways to engage with fans throughout the season with limited-edition team merchandise, content creators and streaming opportunities

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of an incredible inaugural season with Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing, global esports organization Gen.G and the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand Mobil 1 are proud to announce the extension of its Rocket League program through the 2025 Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) season. Through this extension, fans of the sport will get to experience the Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing in new and exciting ways – both on and off the field – through new merchandise, content and streaming opportunities. This announcement comes at an exciting time as the program celebrated many accomplishments in its first year, which included winning the 2023 Tempest Awards' Esports Team of the Year for Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing and Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black's collective achievements.

"It's been a really exciting journey to watch Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing continue to grow in impact the last couple of years," said CEO of Gen.G, Arnold Hur. "If it weren't for the dedication of our staff, our players, and the Mobil 1 brand for seeing our vision, we wouldn't be where we are today. As we do in other titles, we expect to bring championship-caliber performances every time we hit the field in Rocket League."

As the upcoming season approaches, fans can now represent Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing at events with the release of the 2024 Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing jacket. This fan-favorite team collectible will be available for purchase for $120 at gengshop.us. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to win the limited-edition jacket through giveaways, social media, and on-site offerings throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Gen.G to combine our industry expertise in both motorsports and esports to elevate the Rocket League experience for both players and fans," shares Bryce Huschka, Consumer Marketing and Growth Manager, on behalf of Mobil 1. "We have a longstanding relationship with Rocket League and a deep heritage in racing, so we are always looking for new ways to elevate the sport and celebrate our love of driving. As a result, we are so excited to welcome Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing back for its second year, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements all season long."

The Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing schedule will be filled with events for fans to enjoy throughout the season. Starting on June 20, the team will be participating in the RLCS Major 2 taking place in London, England at the Copper Box Arena.

Additionally, Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing creators will continue to support both the men's and women's team throughout the season with a variety of content including co-streams, watch parties, interviews, attending live racing and esports events throughout the year, and more. Widow and Stanz make their return as the team's premier content creators to bring fans the best in both Rocket League and Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing content. Dazerin joins the crew as the co-host of Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing watch parties. Fans will also be able to catch him as a premier caster on the RLCS broadcasts this season.

The Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing team consists of Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton, Nick "Chronic" Iwanski and Jason "Firstkiller" Corral, with head coach Robert "Chrome" Gomez. Braxton "Allushin" Lagarec has moved into a General Manager role with Gen.G. The team has been able to accomplish major feats, including being the RLCS 2022-2023 Fall Major Champions, 2x RLCS NA Regional Champion, 4x RLCS NA Regional Runner-Up, part of Inaugural Olympic Esports Week, and currently sit #2 in North American RLCS standings (as of 03/31 - Major 1).

The Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black team includes Isabella "Bella" Williams and Kate "kate" Driscoll. Since the women's team inception, the team has celebrated career highlights including Women's Carball Season 5 World Champions, Dreamhack Dallas Rocket Clash Champions and four-time Women's Car Ball Monthly Champions. As of May 2023, Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black placed in the top two teams in the North America Women's Rocket League.

