Gen.G Announces Second Annual Gen. G Foundation Scholarship Recipients

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization, Gen.G, today announced the second class of recipients for its Gen.G Foundation scholarship. 11 college students from around the country were chosen to receive the scholarship which focuses on supporting women, people of color, and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Each will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and will have access to exclusive career and mentorship programming as members of the new scholarship class.

The recipients (with hometowns) include:

Ashley Yung ( Downey, Calif. ) - University of California, Santa Barbara

( ) - Eliszabeth Van ( Spring, Texas ) - Texas Tech University

( ) - Hyeonyeong Kim ( Seoul, South Korea ) - University of Kentucky

) - Ian Anthoine ( Chico, Calif. ) - University of California, Berkeley

( ) - Jeremiah Smith ( Bowie, Md. ) - North Carolina A&T State University

( ) - Olivia Hermosilla ( West Linn, Ore. ) - Digipen Institute of Technology

( ) - Marissa Hibbert (Virgina) - William & Mary

(Virgina) - William & Mary Mia Cusenza ( East Grand Rapids, Mich. ) - Eastern Michigan University

( ) - Eastern Michigan University Michael Navarro ( Cathedral City, Calif. ) - University of California, Davis

( ) - Schuyler Hughes ( Putnam, Ill. ) - Illinois State University

( ) - Zade Bosco Lobo ( Campbell, Calif. ) - University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Now in the second iteration of its scholarship program, the Gen.G Foundation welcomes a variety of partners in discovering the next generation of gaming leaders. This year's partners include: Executive Brand Advisor for Gen.G, Heron Preston, trailblazing brand and collective "Kids of Immigrants", global sports company PUMA, the University of Kentucky, and Eastern Michigan University. In selecting scholarship recipients, Heron Preston's focus for the foundation was on finding creative innovators in the digital space, "Kids of Immigrants" looked to award a first generation immigrant student applicant with their "Anything Is Possible" grant, PUMA focused on the development of student esports athletes, and University of Kentucky and EMU each awarded members of their undergraduate community.

"We are so excited to introduce our second class of Gen.G Foundation scholarship recipients. As we continue to grow this program, we are amazed by the level of talent, passion and drive these students have for the gaming industry," said Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G. "These students are truly the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to help make their education and career goals a reality!"

In 2020, Gen.G announced a $1 million commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in the gaming industry, pledging to commit $100,000 annually for 10 years through the establishment of the Gen.G Foundation, alongside its founding partners - Silicon Valley Bank, University of Kentucky, Eastern Michigan University, and Bumble.

