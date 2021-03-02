Gen.G Celebrates International Women's Day All Month With Charity Livestream Events Benefitting Girls Who Code, Month Long Content Featuring Inspirational Women In Gaming

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G announced today they will be celebrating International Women's Day on March 8 with a full slate of activities during the entirety of the month aimed at empowering and investing in women in gaming. Bumble, the women-first dating and networking app, will continue to highlight women within the gaming community through charity live streams and virtual events centered around Team Bumble, Gen.G's first-ever all-women esports team. U.S. Bank will shine a spotlight on the professional career paths in gaming, while rewarding and bringing together community members. Urban Outfitters will partner on the launch of Gen.G's "Work From Home," a series of livestreamed workshops focused on the intersection of gaming and culture.

"We will proudly raise our hand high this month as a global organization to amplify the conversation for gender equity and inclusion," said Gen.G VP of Brand Gina Chung Lee. "Women gamers are continuing to emerge onto the scene and take their place as competitors and creators, and we have an obligation to mentor and foster their success at all levels. It's vitally important we celebrate our achievements."

Together with their partners, Gen.G will be supporting Girls Who Code with a series of charity streams kicking off on March 7 live streamed on twitch.tv/gengesports. Girls Who Code is focused on closing the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs by 2027 by addressing the biggest drop off of girls in computer science which is between the ages of 13 and 17.

Bumble and Gen.G will amplify the gaming community through short-form content and live stream events, including gameplay streams from Team Bumble for both Fortnite and VALORANT. Bumble and Gen.G will also launch their search for the next Team Bumble content creator through its live-stream show, "The Next Big Buzz," where contestants will compete in a series of challenges to win a creator contract from Gen.G. All programming will occur from March 7 through the end of the month and will include guest appearances from professional players and creator voices such as Ploo, Bnans, Jess Brohard, Emily Ghoul, Jessica Kim, Sean Gares, and Raynday.

U.S. Bank will sponsor content focused on professional development through the return of the Gen.G Women's Month Relay and special episodes of the "Play Like A Girl" series. U.S. Bank will reward community members for their hard work and dedication to the gaming and content creation industry by gifting them with the tech products needed to take their work to the next level.

"Women are often underrepresented in technology roles across all industries including financial services," said Stephanie Hammes-Betti, Senior Vice President of Innovation Design at U.S. Bank. "At U.S. Bank we are looking to change that for the long-term and supporting the work of Gen.G and these talented women gamers is one way we are doing that. We look forward to celebrating women in March."

Gen.G launches the Work From Home Workshops, an educational lifestyle series that will livestream on Twitch.tv/gengesports, presented by Urban Outfitters. The first workshop on March 14 at 3 pm PST will focus on Music & Gaming, and the second workshop on March 15 at 4 pm PST will discuss Beauty & Gaming. Urban Outfitters will also provide furnishings for the on-air studio at the Gen.G Los Angeles-based campus.

