Gen.G Opens Application Process For The Second Class Of Its $1 Million Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Pledge

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced the opening of the application process for the second annual Gen.G Foundation scholarship. As part of its $1 million pledge over the next 10 years, the fund focuses on supporting women, people of color and low-income students enrolled in a U.S university or college who are interested in a career in esports, gaming, entrepreneurship, journalism and content creation. Students can apply at www.geng.gg .

Each student will receive a $10,000 grant to pursue their education and will be a part of Gen.G's ongoing programming in 2021 for career development. The application process will close on May 31, 2021, and the winners will be announced in September 2021. The first class of Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients or Gen 10 was awarded in December 2020 and represented eight states and 11 colleges and universities across the United States.

Executive Brand Advisor for Gen.G, Heron Preston, trailblazing brand and collective "Kids of Immigrants", global sports company PUMA, University of Kentucky, and Eastern Michigan University will join as partners for the second Gen.G Foundation's class. Preston will focus on finding creative innovators in the digital space, "Kids of Immigrants" will award a first generation immigrant student applicant with their "Anything Is Possible" grant, PUMA will focus on the development of student esports athletes, University of Kentucky and EMU will award members of their undergraduate community.

"I am so honored to join Gen.G's commitment to education and to inspire young people to pursue their dreams without barriers," said Preston. "Investing in this next generation of students and innovators is important to propel change within the industry."

Gen.G is building a global student gaming community that bridges geography, gender, and access. With the establishment of the Gen.G Global Academy in 2019, the Gen.G Scholarship Foundation in 2020, the launch of professional development content series "Work From Home" in 2021, Gen.G continues to evolve the intersection of gaming and educational communities.

