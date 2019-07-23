Gen.G Opens State-of-the-Art Los Angeles HQ Facility

In this elite training environment, Gen.G's teams will continue to hone their skills and cement themselves as the best in the world. Located in EA Games' building in Playa Vista, the 13,000 square-foot facility features 10gb fiber internet in three scrim rooms, a master film review room, and six soundproof streaming rooms — placing Gen.G players in prime position to develop into the top athletes in their respective gaming titles.

"Establishing our presence globally has been a priority over the last few years — that included the introduction of competitive US-based teams," said Arnold Hur, Chief Operating Officer, Gen.G esports. "Gen.G couldn't be more excited about the progress we've made in the US market. We have an amazing group of players on board and they're now in a top-notch setting where they'll continue to sustain a winning culture."

Gen.G had been operating out of a temporary space in the LA-area, and this fully operational LA-based headquarters mirrors the seven-story building in Seoul, Korea that opened last November — which was designed to support professional athletes in every facet of their lives. Health, wellness and a balanced lifestyle all remain areas of high-importance for the organization.

Players live within a two-minute walk of the facility in safe luxury apartments. Additionally, teams can stop by the large cafeteria at any point in the day for healthy meals. They'll also have all-access to gym memberships, personal trainers, physical therapy and a full suite of amenities including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, basketball courts, and sand volleyball courts.

"We feel really great about the state of our organization as we continue to push the industry forward by spearheading initiatives worldwide," said Chris Park, Chief Executive Officer, Gen.G esports. "Our fans can expect Gen.G's presence to only grow across the U.S. following the announcement of this breathtaking LA facility."

Gen.G's US-based teams settle into their new Los Angeles home looking to build on the momentum they've generated over the last year. The Gen.G Call of Duty team finished in second place at the World League Anaheim competition in June, advancing all the way to the Grand Finals. Madison Mann and Tina Perez were recently joined by Carlee Gress to form a competitive Fortnite trio while Grimreality, dummy, and silkthread are all settled into the world of Apex Legends.

About Gen.G esports

Gen.G esports is a global esports organization founded in 2017, with offices in Seoul, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Shanghai. It owns and manages championship heritage teams competing in the world's biggest esports competitions on the world's most recognizable gaming franchises — Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Clash Royale, Call of Duty and Apex Legends. Gen.G speaks to a generation that grew up on gaming, equally serving the needs of its players, fans and business partners to create a winning environment that positions its teams for success.

Gen.G is represented in the highly competitive Overwatch League by 'Seoul Dynasty'. 'Gen.G LoL' is a force on League of Legends front as the winner of the 2017 League of Legends World Championship in Beijing. 'Gen.G HotS' burst onto the scene in 2017, winning the Heroes of the Storm Global Champions at BlizzCon 2017 and in 2018. Gen.G's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds team 'Gen.G PUBG' claimed the third-person perspective title in the PUBG Global Invitational 2018. A Chinese team, 'Gen.G Clash Royale' and a US-based Fortnite team were announced in 2018, stamping Gen.G's industry leadership with a presence in three major esports markets.

Current partnerships include gaming hardware manufacturer Razer, furniture brand Desker, computer networking company NETGEAR, Samsung SSD and Sidiz.

More information about Gen.G esports and its teams can be found at: https://www.geng.gg/

SOURCE Gen.G

Related Links

https://geng.gg

