Gen.G Re-Partners with Idahoan® Foods to Bring the Shreds Gaming Lounge to Collegiate Tailgates Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G today announced their partnership with Idahoan® Foods, creator of the iconic on the go snack, Potato Shreds. Video game and potato fans at the University of Kentucky, Boston University, and the University of Florida will be able to sample Shreds' bold flavors as well as enjoy the Shreds Gaming Lounges on-campus. This marks the second year of partnership between Gen.G and Idahoan Foods, this time bringing the tasty treat to Gen.G's collegiate fans.

The Shreds Gaming Lounge will be a full experience, including product giveaways, a gaming hub equipped with the latest gaming consoles and popular retro games, an on-site High Score Contest, and a designated relaxation area for students to unwind. The lounge will also, of course, feature a free sample station, where students can sample both the Bacon Cheddar and Triple Cheese Shreds flavors.

The traveling activation will be on campus at the University of Kentucky from October 7-11 and at the UK football tailgate on October 12. The next stop at Boston University is from October 28-November 1 and at the BU hockey tailgate on November 1. The final leg will be at the University of Florida on November 11-15 followed by a UF football tailgate on November 16.

"It's been an incredible experience working with the Shreds team to use gaming to position the brand in an innovative way across the different college campuses we partner with," says Gen.G CEO, Arnold Hur. "This is our second year – proving that when you've got a great product, gaming is an effective way to position a brand thoughtfully and authentically."

"We are excited to continue this partnership with Gen.G and take Idahoan® potato Shreds to college campuses around the country," said Wesley Myer, Senior Director of Retail Marketing at Idahoan Foods. "We will be hanging out with Gen.G, sampling our tasty and convenient Potato Shreds and giving fans a chance to play some games and win some prizes."

Idahoan Potato Shreds are a completely new way to enjoy the most versatile food on earth: the potato. They are a tasty and convenient snack for students at home or on the go.

About Gen.G

United under #TigerNation, Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. With an emphasis on education, DEI initiatives, and innovative partnerships, Gen.G is a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive and cross-cultural future for gaming. Its unique portfolio of teams includes the Seoul Dynasty (Overwatch League), League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the Gen.G & Gen.G Black VALORANT teams, the PUBG Gen.G team, and the NBA2K's Gen.G Tigers (the first non-NBA owned team in the NBA 2K League). Gen.G has also been a major proponent in seamlessly bringing in non-endemic brand partners to the world of gaming and esports, including 1Password, Burberry, Crocs, King's Hawaiian, McDonald's, Mobil1, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and more. Gen.G also operates the Gen.G Global Academy, the world's first fully-integrated academic esports program in Korea. Gen.G's teams, content creators and corporate staff work out of their offices in Los Angeles, Seoul and Shanghai. For more information, visit GenG.gg or follow on Twitter @GenG.

About IDAHOAN FOODS

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added potato products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality while providing consumers Real Potatoes, Real Easy™. For more information visit www.idahoan.com.

Real Potatoes, Real Easy™.

Additional Information

Please visit www.idahoan.com for additional information, including nutritional details and where to buy Idahoan products.

About Entertainment 3Sixty:

Entertainment 3Sixty Inc, established in 2009, is a visionary experiential marketing agency specializing in creating immersive brand narratives that forge lasting connections with consumers. With over 50 years of collective expertise, they empower brands to amplify their stories through captivating events, experiences, and engagements across the globe. Combining big agency capabilities with personalized attention, Entertainment 3Sixty offers tailor-made experiential marketing solutions. Discover more at www.entertainment3sixty.com

SOURCE Gen.G