Gen.G Sets Sights On Expanding Global Operations With Key Promotions To C-level Team

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced several key additions to its C-level global team, reflecting the company's rapid emergence as a leader at the intersection of professional esports and education. The additions comprise promotions of Gen.G senior executives: Clarissa Avendano as Chief Financial Officer; Martin Kim as Chief Revenue Officer; and Gina Chung Lee as Chief Marketing Officer. Other key promotions include Silvia Hong as VP Operations for Gen.G Korea, Woojin Park as VP, General Counsel, and Jihun Lee as VP, GM in its Korea office for the League of Legends, PUBG and Overwatch League teams. The Gen.G Global Academy also formally introduced Guan Wang as President, the first senior product leader from an edtech unicorn chosen to lead a major esports team initiative. Ms. Chung Lee and Kahlil Keys will also become strategic advisors for the Gen.G Foundation. Keys is also Director of Strategic Initiatives for Gen.G driving diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Photo by Gen.G

This announcement, weeks after the first graduating class of Gen.G Global Academy students received college acceptance letters, extends Gen.G's intent to serve gamers at all levels of play, in and beyond competition. As the only major organization to own championship esports franchises in the United States, South Korea, and China, Gen.G is building a community of learning through gaming that dissolves barriers of geography, gender, and access.

The company's education-first platform includes the Gen.G Elite Esports Academy (developed in 2019 by Martin Kim), Gen.G Scholarship Foundation (launched in 2020), and Gen.G's #WorkFromHome, a learning-focused content program headlined by crossovers with famed fashion designer and Gen.G Brand advisor Heron Preston, recording artist and philanthropist Saweetie, lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters, and creative collective Kids of Immigrants.

The company sharpened its focus on international education this spring with the launch of the Gen.G Global Academy's first digital learning program designed by Guan Wang. Wang, former Partner at Antler China, is an accomplished edtech entrepreneur who founded one of the largest business units at VIPKid as well as English language learning apps Amanda and Seed.

"We believe the future of learning will be inspired by the present and future of play," said Chris Park, CEO for Gen.G. "The diverse talents of our leadership team -- drawing from sports, fashion, and edtech -- will guide Gen.G's open minded commitment to both. Tiger Nation welcomes all people who want to get ahead through their passion for games."

Clarissa Avendano, Chief Financial Officer

Avendano joined Gen.G in January 2020 and holds 20 years of finance and accounting experience. Starting her career at Deloitte, she has developed her expertise in global and multi-entity organizations across a variety of private and public companies covering a wide range of consumer products and professional services industries. Clarissa obtained her MBA from UCLA Anderson in 2013 and is an active CPA in the state of California.

Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer

As VP of Strategic Partnerships since 2019, Kim has played an integral part in growing global corporate and revenue partnerships, in addition to launching the Gen.G Elite Esports Academy. Prior to esports, Martin spent eight years in professional baseball working for the LA Dodgers and Major League Baseball in multiple capacities including corporate partnerships, international marketing, global events, and player management. He is a recipient of a Presidential Award from the S. Korea Ministry of Sports for his efforts in US-Korea crossover sports marketing efforts.

Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer

Gina is a creative marketing professional who specializes in brand strategy and growth, entertainment activations, and content. Gina joined in 2019 as the VP of Brand, Activation, & Apparel, overseeing marketing and creative campaigns from ideation to execution and spearheading brand messaging between Gen.G's global headquarters. Prior to Gen.G, Gina was the Head of Global & Digital Brand Marketing for Forever 21, overseeing all digital marketing activations, PR, and music partnerships, leading collaborations between brands and artists.

Guan Wang, President of Gen.G Global Academy

Wang is charged with the mission to create transformative learning experiences for millions of students who will learn essential skills for the future through gaming and esports. Prior to joining Gen.G, Wang was head of Business Unit Group Class at VIPKID, one of the world's highest valued education technology start-ups, where he incubated new businesses, drove innovation, and built a new product line for English and Math group classes. Under his leadership, the business scaled rapidly and became the fastest growing tutoring service in China, attaining the highest retention/renewal rates in the industry. He holds a MS in Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology and speaks Chinese, English, and Swedish fluently.

Kahlil Keys, Director of Strategic Initiatives

Keys helps create integrated marketing partnerships and cause initiatives that advance the organization's mission of building a global, inclusive, and cross-cultural future for sports entertainment. He is a 2015 Yale University graduate, where he participated on the Varsity Football Team and has worked for Major League Baseball in Corporate Sponsorship Sales and Marketing. Kahlil is passionate about supporting and empowering youth and recently launched a mentorship program for young men, Brotherhood Restored.

SOURCE Gen.G

Related Links

https://geng.gg

