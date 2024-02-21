Hoops at Home Returns for the 5th Year to Showcase the Massive Sports and Gaming Community at The University of Kentucky

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kentucky (UK) and global gaming and esports organization Gen.G announced the return of their highly anticipated online only, open to all NBA 2K tournament, Hoops at Home, now in its 5th year. Originally launched in 2020 for UK students to stay connected during the COVID pandemic, Hoops at Home has quickly become a popular mainstay for the school and has developed into a pillar of the university's esports program.

UK Hoops At Home Gen.G

"UK's Big Blue Nation defines premier basketball heritage, and we encourage anyone who wants to be involved in the overall community of video gameplay to participate in Hoops at Home," said Heath Price, AVP for Partnerships at University of Kentucky. "We have a broad community full of varying interests when it comes to video games and sports across the Commonwealth, and we want to continue to offer opportunities for Big Blue Nation fans anywhere a chance to engage with us."

The tournament will have UK-based broadcast talent calling the matches, including Trenton Upchurch and three time winner of Hoops at Home, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer, Tydebo .

"Gen.G is all about connecting communities through gaming, and Hoops at Home delivers on that mission," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen.G. "Sports and video games have been synonymous for years; it's deeply satisfying to be able to give back to this ecosystem."

Sign ups are live at this link now through February 22. The tournament will take place on February 24 at 12 pm ET. Everyone is invited to watch the action on the University of Kentucky Twitch page. Hoops at Home requires that competitors have a copy of the NBA 2K24 game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Participants are required to have the ability to stream their gameplay with a stable internet connection.

SOURCE Gen.G