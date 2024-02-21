Hoops at Home Returns for the 5th Year to Showcase the Massive Sports and Gaming Community at The University of Kentucky

News provided by

Gen.G

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kentucky (UK) and global gaming and esports organization Gen.G announced the return of their highly anticipated online only, open to all NBA 2K tournament, Hoops at Home, now in its 5th year. Originally launched in 2020 for UK students to stay connected during the COVID pandemic, Hoops at Home has quickly become a popular mainstay for the school and has developed into a pillar of the university's esports program.

Continue Reading
UK Hoops At Home Gen.G
UK Hoops At Home Gen.G

"UK's Big Blue Nation defines premier basketball heritage, and we encourage anyone who wants to be involved in the overall community of video gameplay to participate in Hoops at Home," said Heath Price, AVP for Partnerships at University of Kentucky. "We have a broad community full of varying interests when it comes to  video games and sports across the Commonwealth, and we want to continue to offer opportunities for Big Blue Nation fans anywhere a chance to engage with us."

The tournament will have UK-based broadcast talent calling the matches, including Trenton Upchurch and three time winner of Hoops at Home, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer, Tydebo.

"Gen.G is all about connecting communities through gaming, and Hoops at Home delivers on that mission," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen.G. "Sports and video games have been synonymous for years; it's deeply satisfying to be able to give back to this ecosystem."

Sign ups are live at this link now through February 22. The tournament will take place on February 24 at 12 pm ET. Everyone is invited to watch the action on the University of Kentucky Twitch page. Hoops at Home requires that competitors have a copy of the NBA 2K24 game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Participants are required to have the ability to stream their gameplay with a stable internet connection.

SOURCE Gen.G

Also from this source

Gen.G and University of Kentucky Bring Back Award Winning Conference "Campus Takeover" Designed to Drive the Future of Collegiate Esports

Gen.G and University of Kentucky Bring Back Award Winning Conference "Campus Takeover" Designed to Drive the Future of Collegiate Esports

Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G and the University of Kentucky (UK) are bringing back their award winning collegiate esports industry...
McDonald's and Gen.G Offer Eastern Shore Students Real World Gaming/Esports Experience Through Creation of Community Event

McDonald's and Gen.G Offer Eastern Shore Students Real World Gaming/Esports Experience Through Creation of Community Event

McDonald's looks to global esports and gaming organization Gen.G to expand their "Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow" program's reach. Students will get...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.