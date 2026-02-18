Genicom to Showcase High-Temperature UV Sensor Solutions at AFPE 2026 in Shanghai

Delivering stable UV measurement in extreme environments up to 250°C with GaN-based technology

Strengthening its industrial UV measurement portfolio for global smart factory markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genicom Co., Ltd. (CEO Jung-hwan Son), a specialist in ultraviolet (UV) detection and measurement technologies, announced its participation in AFPE 2026 (Asia Film & Flexible Packaging Expo), to be held in Shanghai, China, from June 24 to 26, 2026. At the event, Genicom will showcase the MG-12 Monitor / LO Probe Series, engineered to deliver reliable and stable UV measurement performance even in extreme industrial heat environments.

GaN-Based Technology for High-Temperature Resilience

The MG-12 Monitor / LO Probe Series incorporates Genicom's proprietary InAlGaN (Indium Aluminum Gallium Nitride)-based GaN sensor technology, enabling precise UV measurement in environments reaching temperatures of up to 250°C.

As thermal degradation is a common challenge in high-heat industrial processes, Genicom engineered this series with enhanced resilience in mind—from advanced sensor material selection to robust structural design.

Key Features of the MG-12 Series

Dual Monitoring Display: Simultaneously presents Absolute Power (AP) and Relative Power (RP) for intuitive, real-time UV output tracking.

Versatile Signal Output: Supports DC voltage (1–5 VDC), current (4–20 mA), and digital (0/5 VDC) outputs, ensuring seamless integration with diverse equipment control systems.

Industrial Adaptability: A compact probe form factor allows installation in confined spaces within complex industrial machinery.

Broad Application Spectrum: Optimized for UV lamp monitoring, water sterilization, air purification, and high-precision UV curing operations.

Proven Global Expertise in UV Technology

This showcase follows Genicom's participation in C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025, where the company introduced its high-temperature UV measurement capabilities to more than 150,000 industry visitors. Through AFPE 2026, Genicom aims to further strengthen its position in the global industrial UV sensor market.

A company representative stated,

"For over 25 years, we have addressed the evolving needs of industrial environments through advanced InAlGaN-based UV detection and measurement technologies. At AFPE 2026, we look forward to demonstrating how stable sensor solutions can expand the scope of industrial UV measurement applications worldwide."

Detailed information on Genicom's full UV technology lineup, including its professional UV brand GenUV, is available on the official website.

Website: http://www.geni-uv.com

SOURCE Genicom