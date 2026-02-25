Genicom to Unveil Next-Generation UV Curing Rate Measurement Solution for Smart Factories at AFPE 2026

Delivering up to 60% cost efficiency compared to conventional solutions

Accelerating automation across advanced manufacturing processes, including displays and semiconductors

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genicom Co., Ltd. (CEO Jung-hwan Son), a specialist in ultraviolet (UV) detection and measurement technology, announced that it will participate in AFPE 2026 (Asia Film & Flexible Packaging Expo), in Shanghai, China, from June 24 to 26, 2026, where it will showcase its latest industrial UV measurement solutions.

At the exhibition, Genicom will unveil the GSE-CRM01-S, a UV curing rate measurement system developed under its professional UV brand, GenUV. The system is designed to maximize process efficiency, drawing on Genicom's 25 years of expertise in UV detection and measurement.

Maximizing Quality Control Efficiency with Application-Specific Design

The new GSE-CRM01-S utilizes a UV LED light source to detect real-time changes in fluorescence signals generated during the curing process and converts them into quantitative data.

By delivering up to 60% cost efficiency compared to conventional offerings, the solution significantly reduces the investment burden for manufacturers considering the implementation or upgrade of quality control systems.

Key specifications and features include:

Precision Monitoring: Supports high-speed measurements of up to 10Hz, with minimum and maximum value display functions.

Smart Factory Optimization: Supports RS232 communication standards, enabling stable integration with factory automation (FA) control systems.

Flexible Scalability: Sensor units can be expanded four channels depending on process conditions, allowing adaptation to various production scales.

Targeting Advanced Manufacturing Processes Including Displays and Semiconductors

The GSE-CRM01-S can be widely applied across advanced industrial fields where precise curing control is essential, including OCA/OCR processes for smartphones, UV tapes for semiconductor wafers, display bonding processes, and automotive UV curing applications.

A representative from Genicom stated,

"AFPE 2026 in Shanghai will be an opportunity to further strengthen global recognition of Genicom's proprietary InAlGaN-based UV material technology. Moving forward, we plan to expand the application of our UV measurement technologies into future-oriented industries such as water sterilization and air purification, positioning Genicom as a global leader in UV solutions."

Founded on over 25 years of dedicated expertise in UV technology, Genicom Co., Ltd. supplies high-performance UV measurement solutions to customers worldwide, supporting industrial quality control and automation initiatives.

Detailed product information is available on the company's official website.

Website: http://www.geni-uv.com/

