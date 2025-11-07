Genie Expands Access Solutions with Innovative Gate Operator Line

Aladdin Connect® Integration Delivers Enhanced Security and Smart Connectivity

MT. HOPE, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie®, a trusted leader in garage door openers and home access technology, is proud to introduce a groundbreaking new line of residential and commercial gate operators—engineered for performance, built for durability, and designed with smart connectivity in mind.

Residential Solutions: Reliable, Flexible, and Energy-Conscious

Genie's new residential gate operator lineup includes linear actuator swing, slide, and articulated arm swing models, all crafted for dependable operation and versatile installation. Powered by efficient 24VDC motors, these systems offer flexible power options—115/230VAC or optional solar kits—making them ideal for homeowners seeking sustainable and adaptable access solutions.

Commercial-Grade Power for High-Demand Applications

For commercial environments, Genie is rolling out heavy-duty slide and articulated arm swing gate operators equipped with robust 36V brushless DC motors. Built to withstand high-cycle usage, these models combine rugged mechanical drives with long-life components. The slide gate operator supports gates up to 1,500 lbs. and 40 feet wide, while the articulated arm swing operator handles gates up to 1500 lbs. or 18 feet wide according to specified gate weight/size limits, —perfect for gated communities and other high-traffic installations.

Smarter Access with Aladdin Connect® Functionality

All models in the new lineup feature advanced integration capabilities, including optional Wi-Fi connectivity via Aladdin Connect® application. This smart access platform enables remote monitoring and control, enhancing security and convenience for both residential and commercial users.

"We've engineered these gate operators to deliver reliable performance across a wide range of residential and commercial environments. Whether it's a private home, a gated community, or a high-traffic facility, these systems combine rugged durability with smart connectivity to meet the evolving needs of modern access control," said Mike Noyes, President of The Genie Company.

A full suite of accessories will also be available to complement the new gate operators, delivering complete, professional-grade solutions for installers and end users alike. Visit the Genie website for more information on the full line of gate operators and accessories.

About the Genie Company

The Genie Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications, known for their long-standing commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect® and BenchSentry®, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

