GENTEX AND GENIE PARTNER TO BRING CLOUD-BASED GARAGE DOOR ACTIVATION TO HOMELINK

ZEELAND, Mich. and MT. HOPE, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) and The Genie® Company today announced an agreement that allows Gentex to integrate Genie's Aladdin Connect® platform into HomeLink®, the automotive industry's leading car-to-home automation system. The partnership will enable Gentex customers to control connected Genie products via HomeLink, securely triggering garage door open/close commands from the HomeLink app or connected vehicle via the HomeLink cloud.

HomeLink is the automotive industry's most trusted and comprehensive car-to-home automation system. The latest version uses radio frequency, Long-Range Bluetooth®, and cloud-based technology to activate garage doors, gates, lights, and other smart home devices directly from the vehicle. HomeLink is available on nearly 300 different vehicle models from 50 different automaker brands. Approximately 110 million units are in operation on the road today.

The Genie Aladdin Connect® platform enables consumers to remotely monitor, open, and close their Genie garage doors from anywhere using a smartphone. It supports real-time notifications, scheduling, and multi-user access, giving homeowners control of their garage door, wherever they are. In addition, with the Genie's Aladdin Connect® retrofit kit, nearly any garage door can become smart-enabled, and thus be operated by HomeLink in-vehicle solutions.

"We're proud to align with Gentex on a solution that extends connected control into the vehicle," said Mike Noyes, Genie president. "We want to deliver smarter, more seamless access experiences for customers through open, collaborative platforms, and this partnership helps bring that connected vision to life."

"It's exciting to add cloud-based garage door control functionality to HomeLink," said Neil Boehm, Gentex chief technology officer and chief operations officer. "Genie is a trusted, connected-home brand, and this partnership allows us to further position HomeLink as the most versatile and comprehensive car-to-home automation system, capable of controlling the widest range of smart home products from the leading smart home brands."

About the Genie Company

GMI Holdings, Inc., dba The Genie® Company, a subsidiary of Overhead Door Corporation, based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect® and BenchSentry®, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at www.geniecompany.com. Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About The Overhead Door™ Brand

The Overhead Door™ brand, which is recognized by its iconic Red Ribbon logo and "The Genuine. The Original." slogan, is one of the most trusted residential garage door and commercial door manufacturers in North America. The Overhead Door™ brand products are available through our dedicated network of more than 440 Distributors– operating across the country using the trade name "Overhead Door Company." For additional information, visit www.overheaddoor.com. The Overhead Door™ brand is a trademark, and the Ribbon Logo is a registered trademark of Overhead Door Corporation.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company's latest technology at www.gentex.com.

