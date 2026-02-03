Genius Factor Academy and National Black MBA Association Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch AI-Driven Career Intelligence Platform

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Factor Academy and the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) today announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering professionals to align their talent, passion, career and income in the rapidly evolving age of artificial intelligence.

Through this collaboration, NBMBAA members will gain access to the Genius Factor AI Platform, an innovative agentic AI career intelligence and coaching solution. The platform is designed to support students, entrepreneurs, and experienced professionals in aligning emotional intelligence (EQ), talents, passion and innate genius within flow-state, future-ready career pathways.

"At the National Black MBA Association, we believe the future of work belongs to those who can connect purpose with possibility," said Orlando Ashford, Interim CEO of the National Black MBA Association. "Our partnership with Genius Factor Academy allows our members to harness the power of AI not just to find a job—but to design a career that aligns with who they are and the impact they want to make. This collaboration embodies NBMBAA's mission to prepare Black professionals to lead, innovate, and thrive in the next era of business."

Unlocking Professional Genius Through AI

The partnership moves members beyond traditional job searching toward self-mastery and intentional career alignment. The journey begins with a free Genius Factor AI career assessment, which delivers a personalized foundational analysis of each member's strengths, career alignment, and growth opportunities.

"This partnership is about more than careers—it's about unlocking your genius, aligning with purpose, and building a future-ready path on your own terms," the organizations said in a joint statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with the National Black MBA Association in offering its members a direct path to career happiness," said Torrance Hampton, Founder & CEO, Genius Factor Academy. "Our approach is rooted in a powerful equation: Self-Awareness + Talent + Passion + Genius = Happiness. Through our proprietary Genius Factor framework, we provide the critical self-awareness piece, creating a personalized roadmap that aligns your work with your innate strengths. This not only ensures that you thrive in your career, but that your work is energizing and your income reflects your true value."

Exclusive Benefits for NBMBAA Members

As part of the launch, NBMBAA members will receive an exclusive, limited-time 50% discount on new subscriptions to the platform's two primary membership tiers:

ESSENTIAL Membership ( $39.99/month, regularly $79.99 ):

Includes personalized Genius Factor Career Blueprint – highlighting genius & alignment scores, key strengths, energy sources, underutilized talents, goals & career mobility recommendations, Genius Factor AI Chatbot - career alignment coach, AI powered job match recommendations, AI powered skills development recommendations, affirmations and mindfulness practice recommendations.

( ): Includes personalized Genius Factor Career Blueprint – highlighting genius & alignment scores, key strengths, energy sources, underutilized talents, goals & career mobility recommendations, Genius Factor AI Chatbot - career alignment coach, AI powered job match recommendations, AI powered skills development recommendations, affirmations and mindfulness practice recommendations. ELITE Membership ($59.99/month, regularly $119.99):

Includes all ESSENTIAL benefits, plus Career Alignment Accelerator - 4 week virtual course, live group Q&A coaching calls, Genius Factor: Make Your Passion Your Paycheck (e-book) By Author Torrance Hampton, and VIP access to select Genius Factor Academy Mastermind live events.

About Genius Factor Academy

Genius Factor Academy is a future-of-work coaching community and AI-powered platform that empowers creators and professionals to design careers where work and play intersect. By focusing on individual strengths, energy drivers, and underutilized talents, the Academy provides a clear roadmap for career mobility, fulfillment, and personal transformation. To learn more about Genius Factor Academy, please visit Geniusfactoracademy.com .

For additional information about the partnership or member offers, NBMBAA members are encouraged to contact their local chapter leadership or refer to official member communications.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 35 professional chapters and more than 200 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org . Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X .

