National Black MBA Association® Celebrates Launch of Nashville Chapter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) officially launched its highly anticipated Nashville Chapter to a packed room of professionals, students, and community leaders eager to celebrate this milestone in the city's growing business and leadership ecosystem.

The event, which was held at Belmont University, featured remarks from Thomas Linton, President of the Nashville Chapter; Edward Magee, Chief Operating Officer of the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine and Vice President of Strategic Operations at Belmont University; and Leslie Coleman, Chair of the National Board of Directors of NBMBAA®. Guests enjoyed light bites, a curated swag giveaway, and networking opportunities with current MBA students and local Nashville professionals. Attendees were also invited to sign up for chapter committees, volunteer opportunities, and membership as part of the organization's local expansion efforts.

"The launch of NBMBAA Nashville represents more than the start of a new chapter, it's the beginning of a powerful community of Black professionals dedicated to driving economic equity and leadership excellence in Music City," said Thomas Linton, President of NBMBAA Nashville Chapter. "We are building a network that not only opens doors but creates them."

"The energy and engagement here in Nashville are extraordinary," said Leslie Coleman, NBMBAA National Board Chair. "This chapter will be instrumental in expanding our mission to empower Black professionals through education, access, and advocacy."

"The Nashville chapter embodies the spirit of our organization — connection, empowerment, and innovation," added Orlando Ashford, CEO of the National Black MBA Association®. "As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Nashville is the perfect place to nurture future leaders and build bridges that strengthen our community and economy."

Founded in 1970, the National Black MBA Association® fosters economic equity and career advancement for historically underrepresented professionals and aspiring leaders through transformative educational opportunities, professional networks, and actionable advocacy for wealth creation and inclusion. Learn more about the NBMBAA's national mission and programs at www.nbmbaa.org .

Follow the NBMBAA Nashville Chapter on social media for upcoming events, partnerships, and membership information:

Instagram: @nbmbaanashvillechapter

LinkedIn: NBMBAA Nashville Chapter

Facebook: NBMBAA Nashville Chapter

SOURCE National Black MBA Association