GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces GenServe's 11th Acquisition, Austin Welder & Generator Service, Inc.

News provided by

GenNx360 Capital Partners

09 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners is pleased to announce GenServe's acquisition of the commercial division of Austin Welder & Generator Service, Inc. ("Austin Generator" or the "Company"). In addition to the commercial division, the Company has a residential division, which was excluded from the transaction. GenServe is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

GenServe is a leading independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair and sales in the Northeast region, with significant presence across Texas, Florida and Illinois, serving primarily commercial and municipal customers in various industries.

Austin Generator is a key player in the Austin, Texas generator market, serving a diverse set of customers in commercial and municipal end markets.  Austin Generator provides maintenance and repair services for generators and backup power solutions, as well as generator and related equipment sales and rentals.

GenServe CEO, Fred Smagorinsky, said, "We are excited to bring the highly skilled team at Austin Generator into GenServe.  Their reputation for service excellence is well known in the Austin area and dovetails well with GenServe's focus on providing outstanding service for critical backup power infrastructure." 

"Austin Generator has built a longstanding reputation for excellent customer service and technical capability in the Austin area, and I am confident that GenServe will uphold that reputation while improving on business systems and capabilities to provide an even better experience for our customers," said Kurt Summers, Austin Generator President.

"This is an important addition to GenServe's Texas business, giving the company greater scale and depth in the region and making it a premier independent generator service provider in the Austin area," said Daphne Dufresne, GenServe Board Chair and GenNx360 Managing Partner.

About GenServe
GenServe is a leader in the maintenance, repair, rental and sale of industrial generators and backup power solutions. The Company has the largest team of EGSA certified technicians of any independent generator maintenance company. GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure.  For more information on GenServe, please visit www.genserveinc.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners
GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:
GenNx360 Capital Partners
Carmen Rojas, Director of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 212-257-6772

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners

Also from this source

GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces that Aero 3, Inc., Parent of AeroRepair and Aircrafters, Has Acquired United Kingdom based Skywheels, Ltd.

GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces that Aero 3, Inc., Parent of AeroRepair and Aircrafters, Has Acquired United Kingdom based Skywheels, Ltd.

GenNx360 Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Aero 3, Inc. ("Aero 3"), has acquired Skywheels, Ltd. ("Skywheels" or...
GenNx360 Capital Partners Raises a $400 million Single-Asset Continuation Fund to Support Continued Growth of Precision Aviation Group

GenNx360 Capital Partners Raises a $400 million Single-Asset Continuation Fund to Support Continued Growth of Precision Aviation Group

GenNx360 Capital Partners reaffirms its long-term commitment to Precision Aviation Group through a new continuation fund, providing access to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.