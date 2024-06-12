GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces GenServe's 12th Acquisition, Electro-Motion, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners is pleased to announce GenServe's acquisition of Electro-Motion, Inc. ("Electro-Motion" or the "Company"). GenServe is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

GenServe is a leading independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair and sales in the Northeast region, with significant presence across Texas, Florida, and Illinois, serving primarily commercial and municipal customers in various industries.

Electro-Motion is a key player in the San Fransisco Bay Area generator market, serving a diverse set of customers in commercial end markets. The Company provides maintenance and repair services for generators and backup power solutions, as well as generator and related equipment sales and rentals.

GenServe CEO, Fred Smagorinsky, said, "We are excited to be expanding GenServe's business into a new region, and even more excited to be able to do it with the great team at Electro-Motion, all of whom will be joining GenServe. Electro-Motion has an impressive team dedicated to the success of their customers and will be a great fit with GenServe's Service First model."

"The team at Electro-Motion has built an exceptional reputation in the Bay Area and we look forward to leveraging the capabilities GenServe will bring to provide even more advanced technical capabilities to our customers," said David McAnelly, Electro-Motion CEO.

"We are excited for GenServe to move into another highly desirable region on its path to becoming the leading nationwide independent backup power systems service provider," said Daphne Dufresne, GenServe Board Chair and GenNx360 Managing Partner.

About GenServe

GenServe is a leader in the maintenance, repair, rental and sale of commercial generators and backup power solutions. The Company has the largest team of EGSA certified technicians of any independent generator maintenance company. GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure. For more information on GenServe, please visit www.genserveinc.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com.

