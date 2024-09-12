GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Investment in Shenandoah

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York City-based private equity firm investing in middle market business-to-business industrial and business services companies, in partnership with the management team of Shenandoah Industrial Solutions, LLC ("Shenandoah" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its investment in Shenandoah.

Shenandoah is a Florida-based provider of underground infrastructure services. Shenandoah's primary capabilities include sanitary and stormwater pipe cleaning, inspection, and pipe rehabilitation services. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida and serves public and private customers across the state.

Pratik Rajeevan, the GenNx360 Principal who led the transaction, stated, "Our investment in Shenandoah aligns with our proactively targeted thesis in the underground infrastructure services sector. This is a sector that we understand well and believe will benefit from significant tailwinds in the coming years. Shenandoah is a strong platform that has achieved outsized growth while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and customer service."

Anthony Guglielmi, President of Shenandoah, stated, "We are excited to partner with GenNx360, whose deep operational expertise and track record of building platforms will be a tremendous asset to us as we drive our next phase of rapid growth. GenNx360's investment in Shenandoah will enable us to continue to build our team and service capabilities, expanding our reach and providing best-in-class services to our customers."

"Shenandoah is led by an impressive management team who has built an industry-leading platform with a strong culture built around customer service and safety. We look forward to supporting the Shenandoah team in executing upon their growth strategy," said Monty Yort, Managing Partner at GenNx360.

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to Shenandoah. Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to GenNx360.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com

