GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces ITsavvy's Acquisition of INOC, Strengthening its Presence in the NOC Services Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners announced today that ITsavvy LLC ("ITsavvy"), a provider of end-to-end technology solutions, has acquired INOC LLC ("INOC" or the "Company"). ITsavvy is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle-market businesses.

ITsavvy is an Addison, Illinois-based technology solutions provider that delivers frictionless IT experiences by leveraging the power of its partner ecosystem to design, develop and deliver technology infrastructure solutions that accelerate business outcomes on behalf of its clients.

INOC, headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, provides 24x7 Outsourced Network Operations Center ("NOC") Support and NOC Operations Consulting. Founded in 2000, INOC specializes in infrastructure support via NOC solutions designed to meet the specific needs of its clients' technology environments and operational workflows. Additionally, INOC is a vendor-certified managed service provider for several critical network OEMs.

ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi said, "We are thrilled to welcome INOC and its ~200 colleagues to our firm. The cultural and strategic fit across our firms will create significant value for our colleagues, clients, and partners. INOC has built a strong reputation in the marketplace. Its AIOps-enabled Ops 3.0 platform is a solution designed to drive lower MTTR, higher availability, and greater client satisfaction. Prasad Ravi, Prasad Rao, and their team are thought leaders in designing, building, and operating NOCs. With the addition of INOC, ITsavvy will enhance our Intelligent Edge and Multi-Cloud solution capabilities, enabling us to accelerate time to value in delivering business outcomes for our clients."

INOC CEO Prasad Ravi said, "INOC's commitment is to provide leading-edge NOC services. With investments in our next-generation AIOps NOC platform, we have reached an exciting stage in our evolution. With ITsavvy's expansive solutions portfolio and expertise in the broader infrastructure market, we can provide quicker technology innovations and better service scalability to clients globally."

"This strategic combination is an excellent opportunity for both companies," said INOC President and COO, Prasad Rao. "Through our conversations with ITsavvy, it became clear that a partnership was highly synergistic and would allow both platforms to benefit greatly."

Ron Blaylock, GenNx360 Founder, Managing Partner, and Chairman of the ITsavvy Board of Directors, noted, "The INOC acquisition hits at the core of ITsavvy's inorganic growth strategy, adding a technical service capability that is highly accretive to the overall platform."

About INOC

INOC is an ISO 27001:2013 certified 24×7 NOC and an award-winning global provider of NOC Lifecycle Solutions®, including NOC support, optimization, design, and build services for enterprises, communications service providers, and OEMs. INOC solutions significantly improve the support provided to partners' and clients' customers and end users.

INOC assesses internal NOC operations to improve efficiency and shorten response times, and provides best practices consulting to optimize, design, and build NOC operations, frameworks, and procedures. Proactive 24×7 NOC support is provided with several options, including North America, EU, or APAC only or global integrated NOCs. INOC's 24×7 staff provides a hands-on approach to incident resolution for technology infrastructure support.

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is a provider of integrated IT products and technology solutions in the United States. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market businesses. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

