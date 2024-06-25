GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Pacteon Group's Acquisition of Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") is pleased to announce Pacteon Group's ("Pacteon" or "the Company") acquisition of Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions ("Descon"). Pacteon is a portfolio company of GenNx360, a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

Descon is a prominent provider of integrated conveyor systems for the food and beverage industry. Descon represents Pacteon's fourth acquisition. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Pacteon's growth strategy and reaffirms its commitment to product handling expertise.

The acquisition of Descon aligns with Pacteon's vision to be the one source for end-of-line packaging automation equipment and strengthens its portfolio of offerings. By capitalizing upon the expertise, technologies, and resources of both organizations, Pacteon aims to deliver even greater value to its customers and partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Descon into the Pacteon family," said Mike Odom, CEO of Pacteon. "This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for us to provide more complete solutions for our customers to automate the supply of life's products. Together, we will continue to innovate, deliver exceptional solutions for our customers, and differentiate ourselves in the packaging industry."

GenNx360 Managing Partner, Monty Yort said, "Pacteon's strategic acquisition of Descon positions the Company to deliver unparalleled end-of-line packaging solutions, opening new opportunities for growth and expansion."

Pacteon is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners of both organizations.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com

About Pacteon Group

Pacteon Group's mission is to offer a responsive and committed single source solution to design, integrate, and service complete packaging solutions. Through the acquisition of businesses offering complimentary products and shared core values, Pacteon Group, currently Schneider Packaging Equipment, ESS Technologies, Phoenix Wrappers, and now Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions is your one source for end-of-line packaging equipment solutions. Whether it is a cartoner, case packer, conveyor, palletizer, pick and place robot, or pallet stretch wrapper, our machines are backed with the Pacteon Group Promise: We Make It Right! www.pacteon.com

About Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions

Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions is a turnkey provider of customized conveyor solutions for the packaging industry in the food and beverage marketplace. With a reputation for customer service and innovation, Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner to customers in North America. https://www.desconconveyor.com/

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

GenNx360 Capital Partners

Alicia Francis, Head of Investor Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 212.202.2913

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners