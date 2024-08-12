GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Whitsons Culinary Group's Acquisition of Arbor Management, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners is pleased to announce Whitsons Culinary Group's acquisition of Arbor Management, Inc. ("Arbor" or the "Company"). Whitsons Culinary Group ("Whitsons") is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

Headquartered in Islandia, New York, Whitsons is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services nationwide. Whitsons was established in 1979 and has since grown to become the [16th] largest food service management company, ranking among the largest K-12 food service operators in the United States.

Located in Itasca, Illinois, and founded in 1986, Arbor is a leading food service management company that provides comprehensive value in school food services for public K-12 school districts and higher education markets in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"We are pleased to welcome Arbor to Whitsons' Family of Companies and expand our services into new communities throughout the Midwest," said Paul Whitcomb, President & CEO of Whitsons Culinary Group. "The combined strength of our two organizations provide a natural fit for us to further deliver on our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ together."

"At Arbor, we distinguish ourselves with innovative solutions for today's market, bringing the value and service for which Arbor is known," said Jack Bortko, President of Arbor Management. "We look forward to continued growth as part of Whitsons Culinary Group, providing personalized services to our clients."

"Whitsons' strong leadership is once again demonstrated in the identification of a great asset in Arbor and their management team. We look forward to delivering great food to school children in Illinois and Wisconsin," said Daphne Dufresne, Whitsons Board Chair and GenNx360 Managing Partner.

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services in the nation. With a steadfast commitment to delivering nutritious, high-quality meals crafted from wholesome, fresh ingredients, Whitsons' mission is Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™. As a NMSDC-certified, minority-owned company, we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. Since 1979, Whitsons has upheld a legacy of excellence and consistent growth. Today, we are at the forefront of the foodservice industry, setting new standards with our dedication to wholesome food, family values, and personalized service. For more information, visit www.whitsons.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

