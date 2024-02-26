GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Whitsons Culinary Group's Acquisition of Fresh Picks Café, LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners is pleased to announce Whitsons Culinary Group's acquisition of Fresh Picks Café LLC ("Fresh Picks" or the "Company"). Whitsons Culinary Group ("Whitsons") is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

Headquartered in Islandia, New York, Whitsons is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services nationwide. Whitsons was established in 1979 and has since grown to become the 16th largest food service management company, ranking among the largest K-12 food service operators in the United States.

Formerly located in Manchester, NH and founded in 1993, Fresh Picks provides outsourced food service management of healthy meals to 50+ public K-12 schools and summer camp dining locations in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut with over 400 associates. As a part of Whitsons Culinary Group, Vice President, Christopher Faro, along with its existing team of District Managers, Nutritionists, and Chefs will continue to lead this region.

Paul Whitcomb, CEO of Whitsons Culinary Group said, "We are pleased to welcome Fresh Picks into the Whitsons family of companies and expand our services into new communities. The unique synergies among our two organizations provide a natural fit for us to further deliver on our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ together."

"It was essential that we partner with a successful, growing, innovative company with similar values and principles to continue the legacy we have built for our clients, our associates, and customers," said J. Brian Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Fresh Picks. "We look forward to Fresh Picks Café's continued growth as part of Whitsons Family of Companies."

"The acquisition of Fresh Picks allows Whitsons Culinary Group to deepen its penetration in the highly strategic New England region. We are impressed by the relationships the Fresh Picks team has cultivated with its school district relationships and are excited for them to join the Whitsons family," said Daphne Dufresne, Whitsons Board Chair and GenNx360 Managing Partner.

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services in the nation. With a steadfast commitment to delivering nutritious, high-quality meals crafted from wholesome, fresh ingredients, Whitsons' mission is Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™. As a NMSDC-certified, minority-owned company, we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. Since 1979, Whitsons has upheld a legacy of excellence and consistent growth. Today, we are at the forefront of the foodservice industry, setting new standards with our dedication to wholesome food, family values, and personalized service. For more information, visit www.whitsons.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com.

