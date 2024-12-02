GenNx360 Capital Partners Appoints Michael J. Dubose as Operating Partner for Commercial Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Dubose as Operating Partner for Commercial Excellence, effective December 9, 2024. In this role, Mr. Dubose will drive value creation across GenNx360's portfolio companies by enhancing their commercial strategies, leveraging his deep expertise to expand market presence, optimize customer engagement, and strengthen revenue streams.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in global leadership roles, Mr. Dubose brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue growth, enhancing the customer experience, and leading business transformations across various industries.

In his previous role, Mr. Dubose served as President of the Corporate Account Customer Group at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. where he led all national and global healthcare agreements across various sectors, including Acute Care GPOs, Labs, and Physician Office Labs in the U.S. and Europe. His tenure at Thermo Fisher also included his role as President of the Fisher Healthcare Division, another multi-billion-dollar business, overseeing substantial revenue growth and operational efficiencies.

Previously, Mr. Dubose held key leadership positions at W.W. Grainger, including Vice President of International and Cross-Border Sales and Vice President of National Account Sales in the U.S. In these roles, he spearheaded global expansion efforts and developed high-performing sales teams that delivered unprecedented revenue growth. Mr. Dubose's extensive experience also encompasses leadership roles at Staples Inc.--Corporate Express, serving as Divisional President and Group Vice President driving business development and operational excellence. His career began with foundational roles at Kraft and Baxter International Inc., where he honed his skills in strategic planning, business growth, and market development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael J. Dubose to Gennx360 Capital Partners," said Marie Ffolkes, GenNx360 Managing Partner. "His proven track record of delivering exceptional revenue growth, combined with his ability to build and lead high-performing teams, aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving commercial excellence across our portfolio companies. His appointment underscores our dedication to achieving transformative results and sustainable growth, creating value for both our customers and investors."

"I am honored to join GenNx360 and look forward to collaborating with the team to drive commercial success across the portfolio," said Mr. Dubose. "Together, we will focus on strategic growth initiatives that will enhance the customer experience and deliver sustainable value to our investors."

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360, please visit www.gennx360.com.

