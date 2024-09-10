GenNx360 Capital Partners Promotes Rishi Verma and Peter White

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies is thrilled to announce the promotions of Rishi Verma from Principal to Partner and Peter White from Vice President to Principal.

Ron Blaylock, a GenNx360 Founder and Managing Partner said, "Rishi has been a very valuable member of our GenNx360 team and a pillar at the firm. He has distinguished himself as a leader and earned this promotion. It is an acknowledgement of the deep value he has created for our Limited Partners."

Whitsons Culinary Group CEO, Paul Whitcomb commented, "Rishi has been a beacon of inspiring leadership, consistently guiding our team with strategic vision and a calm, reassuring demeanor. His exceptional financial acumen, combined with his talent for simplifying complex topics, has been instrumental in helping us achieve exponential growth. I am proud to call Rishi both a business partner and a friend. I am confident that he will continue to drive success for both GenNx360 and Whitsons with the same dedication and expertise."

"During Peter's tenure at the firm his contributions have added significant growth and value to our Portfolio companies. He has been on an accelerated track, and this is a well-deserved promotion", said Mr. Blaylock.

GenServe CEO, Fred Smagorinsky said, "Peter is among the best investment professionals I have worked with in my 17+ years running PE-backed businesses. In addition to understanding our business, being incredibly insightful, and on top of every detail, Peter has been great on both a professional and personal level. The GenServe team, including and especially myself, not only have the greatest respect for him but we genuinely like and trust him. I have been doing this a long time and that is not always the case."

Mr. Blaylock added, "Rishi and Peter's work are a testament to how we engage with our Portfolio company management teams efficiently to create value. It highlights why GenNx360 has been chosen as one of the Top 50 PE firms for Executives for the last two years.

