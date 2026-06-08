MUSCAT, Oman, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 20-year-old becomes the first Omani footballer to sign a professional contract with an Italian Serie A club

Genoa Cricket and Football Club, Italy's oldest football club, has signed Omani midfielder Suhayb Al Kharusi to a three-year contract, securing the 20-year-old's future at the Serie A side after his progression through the club's youth structure into the Primavera squad.

GENOA CFC SIGN OMANI MIDFIELDER SUHAYB AL KHARUSI TO THREE-YEAR DEAL

Al Kharusi moved up from the Under-18s to the Primavera during the 2024-25 season, making 28 appearances in Campionato Primavera 1, Italy's top youth competition, and logging more than 1,000 competitive minutes against the youth sides of leading Serie A clubs. He has emerged as one of the most distinctive technical and physical profiles in his age group at the club, consistently exceeding Primavera benchmarks for progressive passing, final-third deliveries, and chances created.

His physical output was equally striking. Across the season he recorded the fastest sprint of any player at 33.5 km/h, the most high-speed distance covered in a single match at 1,631 metres, and the highest energy expenditure in the squad, all sustained alongside a low fatigue index. For a central midfielder, that combination of speed, endurance, creativity, and tactical intelligence marks him out as a player of significant potential. Al Kharusi represents a new generation of Omani footballers competing at the highest tier of European youth football, and his rise has drawn attention from football observers in both Italy and Oman.

Andres Blazquez, CEO of Genoa CFC, said: "We are proud to confirm a three-year commitment to Suhayb. From the moment he joined our youth structure, he has shown the professionalism, focus, and humility of a serious young footballer, and his progression this season has confirmed every expectation we held for him. His journey shows what Omani talent can achieve at the highest level of European football, and the wider potential that exists in Oman. We look forward to his continued development at Genoa."

Suhayb Al Kharusi added: "Signing this long-term agreement with Genoa CFC is a moment of great pride for me, my family, and for Oman. The club believed in me from the beginning and gave me everything I needed to grow as a footballer and as a young man. I am grateful to my coaches, my teammates, and the supporters who have stood with me throughout this journey. Now I want to keep working, keep improving, and contribute to the team."

Inspired by Al Kharusi's development and by the football talent observed in Oman during his journey, Genoa CFC also confirmed plans for Genoa Academy Oman, the club's first academy in the Sultanate. The academy will develop technical excellence in young Omani players through the Genoa CFC methodology, led by Italian coaching staff in direct coordination with the club's technical structure in Italy. It represents Genoa's long-term commitment to the growth of football in Oman and to identifying and developing the next generation of Omani professional players.

SOURCE Genoa CFC