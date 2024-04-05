Genome Editing Market size is set to grow by USD 7.23 bn from 2024-2028,rapid technological advancements in genome editing boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genome editing market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.23 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.88% during the forecast period. Genome editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and ZFNs, offer precise gene modifications for research and therapeutic applications. Advanced techniques like base editing, prime editing, and epigenome editing enable more complex modifications. High-throughput screening methods accelerate research in areas like AIDS, cancer, genetic diseases, agriculture, and biotech. Key applications include UCART123 for human diseases, TALENs for cystic fibrosis, and enzyme editing for crops. Industries like pharmaceuticals and agriculture benefit from these innovations.

Genome Editing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.88% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled AstraZeneca PLC, Caribou Biosciences Inc., Cellectis SA, Cibus, Danaher Corp., Editas Medicine Inc., Egenesis, GenScript Biotech Corp., Horizon Discovery Ltd., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Precision BioSciences Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

This genome editing market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic institutes and research laboratories, CRO) Delivery Mode (Ex-vivo, In-vivo) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

The gene editing market is experiencing significant growth due to the advancement of genome editing tools and technologies. These innovations enable the modification of single genes in the genome of organisms, offering potential therapeutic applications for various genetic abnormalities and diseases. Gene editing holds promise for treating genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease, Parkinson's disease, hearing loss, peripheral artery disease, and spinal muscular atrophy, as well as autoimmune diseases. Companies like Arcturus Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are leading the way in gene therapy clinical trials for prophylaxis treatment using gene-edited therapies. Base editing and prime editing are the latest gene editing technologies revolutionizing drug discovery and regenerative medicine. The market also extends to in-vivo gene editing for agriculture and animal breeding. DNA-binding proteins are essential components of gene editing services, driving the clinical trial pipeline for human genetic diseases. Gene editing technologies are transforming biotechnology and drug development, with applications in cancer, AIDS, and genetic diseases. Molecular biology continues to be a critical field in understanding the intricacies of DNA strands and their role in gene editing.

The genome editing market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for gene edited therapies and diagnostics in clinical trials for various applications. Prophylaxis treatments for human genetic diseases, such as AIDS, cancer, and cystic fibrosis (CF), are being developed using base editing and prime editing technologies. Genome editing services are in high demand for therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including gene delivery and cell line engineering. Companies like Arcturus Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are leading the way in gene editing technologies for large-molecule medicines, such as UCART123 for multiple myeloma and TALEN gene-editing technology for hemophilia and breast cancer. The agriculture sector also benefits from genome editing technologies for genetically modified crops, such as white button mushrooms with edited polyphenol oxidase (PPO) genes. Molecular biology continues to advance with DNA-binding proteins and DNA strands, driving innovation in drug discovery and development for tumors and SMRs like prostate cancer.

• The genome editing market encompasses CRISPR-based diagnostics, such as SHERLOCK and DETECTR, which offer decentralized, high-sensitivity nucleic acid detection for various applications, including healthcare and agriculture. Key diseases and disorders targeted include cancer, genetic abnormalities like sickle cell disease and spinal muscular atrophy, and autoimmune diseases. Genome editing tools like TALEN and UCART123 are used for single gene modification in organisms, impacting sectors like agriculture and medicine.

• The genome editing market focuses on enhancing the precision and efficiency of tools like CRISPR for single gene modifications in organisms. Despite CRISPR's simplicity and efficiency, genome editing can result in unintended modifications due to the DNA repair mechanism. Key applications include gene therapy for diseases like sickle cell disease, Parkinson's, and spinal muscular atrophy. Companies like Arcturus Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are pioneering base editing and prime editing technologies to improve genome editing precision. Other areas of application include drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and agriculture.

The genome editing market encompasses the development and application of advanced gene-editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, for modifying single genes in various organisms. These tools hold immense potential in addressing genetic abnormalities, including sickle cell disease, Parkinson's disease, hearing loss, and others like AIDS, cancer, cystic fibrosis (CF), hemophilia, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer. Genome editing is revolutionizing molecular biology by enabling precise alterations to DNA strands, leading to groundbreaking advancements in gene therapy and clinical trials. Furthermore, genome editing technologies are being explored in the agricultural sector for the production of genetically modified crops, such as white button mushrooms, to enhance their resistance and productivity. Overall, the genome editing market is poised for significant growth due to its transformative impact on healthcare and agriculture.

The Genome Editing Market is a significant and rapidly growing sector in the field of molecular biology. This technology allows for precise modifications to genomic DNA in order to correct genetic disorders, improve agricultural productivity, and develop new therapeutic approaches. Genome editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9, have revolutionized the field with their ease of use and effectiveness. The market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the potential for gene therapy to treat various diseases. Companies like DNASure, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine are leading innovators in this field. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2021 and 2028, reaching a value of USD11.2 billion by 2028. The use of genome editing in gene therapy, agriculture, and research applications will continue to fuel market growth.

