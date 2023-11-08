Genome partners with Gamingtec to enhance iGaming financial services

Genome

08 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome (UAB Maneuver LT), a Lithuania-based electronic money institution, announced integration with Gamingtec - a provider of B2B software solutions for the iGaming industry.

The iGaming businesses can now access a full range of Genome's financial services via Gamingtec's interface. The technical integration allows Gamingtec's clients to save time, as they don't need to look for a separate financial solution. Following their request, Genome will be connected to their account with the help of Gamingtec's API. 

"We are committed to offering the iGaming industry tailor-made financial services solutions. Our integration with platforms like Gamingtec underscores our dedication to streamlining financial operations and empowering businesses for sustainable growth", - stated Genome's CEO, Daumantas Barauskas. 

He explained why the integration is advantageous for the iGaming companies, highlighting 5 key points.

  1. The iGaming businesses can boost operational efficiency by managing their finances within one platform.
  2. The companies improve security and reputation thanks to advanced security tools. 
  3. SEPA Instant Credit Transfers will be implemented soon, enabling fast payouts on any day of the week. 
  4. Genome's services can be tailored specifically to the concrete needs of a business. 
  5. Using a consolidated financial services platform can significantly reduce costs for companies, improving their bottom line.

"Integrating with Genome significantly strengthens our casino platform by offering a wider range of financial services. This expansion makes Gamingtec an even more attractive and competitive option for iGaming businesses looking for comprehensive financial solutions", - concluded Gamingtec's Head of Products, Anastasiia Dylevska.

About Genome

Genome is an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, making online opening of accounts quick, simple, and secure. At Genome, it's possible to have multi-currency accounts in EUR, USD, and GBP, order virtual and physical Visa cards, exchange currencies, make money transfers, batch transfers, and more.

About Gamingtec

Gamingtec is a top player in the iGaming industry, offering a versatile suite of solutions for online gambling businesses. With deep sector understanding and cutting-edge technology, they are a trusted partner for operators and entrepreneurs establishing and expanding their gaming platforms. Their customizable platform empowers clients to run online casinos and sports betting websites while providing essential services like payment processing, customer support, and marketing tools. 

