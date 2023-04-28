Genomics Global Market Report 2023: Rising Government Funds for Research Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomics market is expected to grow from $27.58 billion in 2021 to $32.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The genomics market is expected to reach $63.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

Major players in the genomics market are 10X Genomics, Qiagen NV, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Zephyrus Biosciences Inc., Illumina Inc., Affymetrix, Angle PLC, Denovo Sciences Inc., Diagnologix LLC, DNA Electronics Ltd, Enumeral, Epic Sciences, Kellbenx Inc., Resolution Bio Science Inc., Wafergen Bio-systems Inc., Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellBio, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, Carl Zeiss Microscopy, Cell Microsystems, Cellsee Diagnostics, CellSorter, Cytena, CytoTrack, Dolomite Bio, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Fluxion Biosciences.

The genomics market consists of sales of genomics such as structural genomes, functional genomes, mutation genomics and comparative genomics that are used for drug discovery and development. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.



North America was the largest region in the genomics market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the genomics market. The regions covered in the genomics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of genomics are instrument (including systems, service contract and software), reagents (including reagents and consumables). A reagent is a material or compound that is added to a system to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred. The different processes include cell isolation, sample preparation, and genomic analysis that are used by academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research institutes.



Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions.

The technology limitation in single-cell genomics hinders the growth of the single-cell genomics market. Due to cost and technical constraints, the use of genetic sequencing to better target and treat rare and chronic diseases was largely out of reach for most health care organizations. Therefore, limiting the market growth.



Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

The countries covered in the genomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Genomics Market Characteristics



3. Genomics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Genomics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Genomics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Genomics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Genomics Market



5. Genomics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Genomics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Genomics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Genomics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Genomics Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software)

Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)

6.2. Global Genomics Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Analysis

6.3. Global Genomics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Institutes

7. Genomics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Genomics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Genomics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

