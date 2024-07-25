Genomma Lab Announces Strategic Bolt-On Acquisition of Four Brands

MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence, today announced four independent bolt-on brand acquisitions aligned with its strategy to strengthen the Company's isotonic beverage, analgesic and gastro category core brand portfolios.

Genomma Lab USA Inc., the Company's U.S. subsidiary, acquired the Suero Repone® and Suero Oral® brands through two separate transactions, enabling the Company to expand its points of sale and distributor base, and to strengthen Suerox®'s footprint within the US market. Notably, Genomma owns the "suero" concept within the US Hispanic market through this acquisition.

Genomma Lab Argentina S.A. acquired the IBU 400® and Treg® brands through a separate transaction. The acquisition enables Genomma to enter the ibuprofen segment, the second largest analgesics category, further strengthening the Company's position as the market leader in paracetamol, the largest segment in analgesics, through Tafirol®. Treg® is one of the leading OTC brands in the gastro category, particularly in Omeprazol.

"We successfully acquired four brands with strong and well-established brand equity and consumer recognition in their respective markets, as well as extensive distribution networks which complement our current geographical footprint. We will leverage our marketing and distribution capabilities while enhancing our presence in the Isotonic Beverage, Analgesics and Gastro categories. We are excited to add these strong, well-known names to our core portfolio," commented Marco Sparvieri, CEO of Genomma Lab.

"We made a total investment of US $25.6 million to acquire brands that recorded USD $21.7 million in trailing twelve months sales. Importantly, we leveraged our Argentina-domiciled cash, complemented with local debt; exchanging Argentine pesos for valuable assets," added Antonio Zamora Galland, CFO of Genomma Lab.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.