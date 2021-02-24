Genomma Lab Internacional Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The following tables provide an abridged Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the percentage change in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 as compared with the same audited period in 2019:



Q4 2020 % Sales Q4 2019(2) % Sales Var. % Net Sales 3,467.9 100.0% 3,220.3 100.0% 7.7% Gross Profit 2,164.9 62.4% 2,025.9 62.9% 6.9% Operating Income 690.0 19.9% 519.0 16.1% 33.0% EBITDA(1) 729.4 21.0% 563.0 17.5% 29.6% Net Income 334.2 9.6% 35.6 1.1% -













FY 2020 % Sales FY 2019(2) % Sales Var. % Net Sales 13,866.6 100.0% 12,712.9 100.0% 9.1% Gross Profit 8,594.9 62.0% 8,097.9 63.7% 6.1% Operating Income 2,777.1 20.0% 2,330.8 18.3% 19.1% EBITDA(1) 2,932.0 21.1% 2,471.7 19.4% 18.6% Net Income 1,477.8 10.7% 764.5 6.0% 93.3%





1) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization 2) FY-2019 audit adjustments were allocated to Q4-2019 as presented herein. Variance between audited and unaudited figures was Ps. 43 million on Net Sales. Auditors recommended a reclassification of Ps. 94 million between Operating Expenses and Inflationary Results as part of hyperinflationary accounting in Argentina, this reclassification only impacted Earnings Before Taxes by Ps. 24 million.

Highlights

FY-2020 Sales increased by Ps. 1.15 billion ; +9.1% year-on-year

increased by ; year-on-year FY-2020 EBITDA grew + 18.6% with a 21.1% margin ; +170bps year-on-year margin expansion

grew + with a ; year-on-year margin expansion FY-2020 Net Income increased by Ps. 713.3 million ; +93.3% year-on-year

increased by ; year-on-year Q4-2020 Net Debt to EBITDA ratio closed at 1.47x

Capex Investments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reached Ps. 577.6 million.

About

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

