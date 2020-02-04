Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. DE C.V. Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Earnings Call

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Presenters

Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Enrique González, Head of Investor Relations

Date

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Dial-in

+1 877-407-8031 (U.S.)

+1 201-689-8031 (International)

Webcast

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1253/33045

Replay

+1 877-481-4010 (U.S.)

+1 919-882-2331 (International)

Replay ID: 58657

**Available until March 5, 2020

Genomma Lab will report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

