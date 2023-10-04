Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company") today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after the Mexican Market (BMV) close. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on October 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly financial results.

Presenters:                 

Mr. Marco Sparvieri, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer


Date:                            

Thursday, October 26, 2023


Time:                            

1:00 p.m. (ET) / 11:00 a.m. (Mexico City Time)


Webcast:                    

To register please access via direct link 

(You will receive an email confirmation with an invitation)


About Genomma Lab Internacional
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations
T. +52 (55) 5081 0000
[email protected]

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.

