Genomma's OTC Manufacturing Plant Receives COFEPRIS Sanitary License

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence, has announced that the Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection Against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) has granted the Sanitary License which permits the Company's new manufacturing facility to begin operations of the first Solid (pills) and Semisolid (ointments) though its state-of-the-art OTC production lines.

Receiving the Sanitary License represents a key objective in the process of earning the GMP certification (Good Manufacturing Practices), required to sell pharma-grade products to the market.

The Company will now begin the filing process with COFEPRIS to obtain the GMP certificates for Mexico and all markets in which the Company operates. Genomma Lab will also apply for GMP certificates to be granted by the National Regulatory Body of each export market.

Genomma's Lab investment in a 70,000 sqm export-oriented manufacturing facility will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs while creating value for the Company shareholders.

About COFEPRIS

COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección de Riesgos Sanitarios) is Mexico's decentralized and autonomous Government Body run by a Commissioner appointed by the President. COFEPRIS deals with controlling health facilities, sanitary control of advertising activities, and monitoring the manufacturing, import, or export of health products.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

