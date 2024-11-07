GenomOncology and Genomenon Partner to Enhance Germline Variant Classification and Genomic Reporting

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, a precision medicine software company, and Genomenon, a leading genomic intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at streamlining germline variant classification and genomic reporting. Through this collaboration, GenomOncology will integrate Genomenon's Mastermind Data into its knowledgebase, making this valuable data accessible to customers.

Genomenon's Mastermind Data comprises expertly curated genomic information that leverages a combination of its Genomic Language Processing technology along with a team of genomic experts for review. This content includes evidence supporting variant classifications, gene-disease relationships, and various evidence automations, all aligned with ACMG (American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics) guidelines and assessed according to ClinGen standards.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower healthcare providers with high-quality genomic data," said Mike Klein, CEO at Genomenon. "By integrating our Mastermind Data into GenomOncology's platform, we can streamline the classification process for germline variants, facilitating more effective genomic reporting for clinicians."

GenomOncology plans to make this robust dataset available to its customers, enhancing their capabilities in delivering precise and actionable genomic insights. By incorporating Genomenon's expertly curated data, GenomOncology is committed to providing a best-in-class germline clinical reporting solution with applications ranging from whole genome and exome analysis to support of targeted panels ranging from hereditary cancer to rare disease, with the goal of improving patient care and outcomes.

"Access to Genomenon's Mastermind Data is a game changer for our clients," stated Garreth Hippe, CCO at GenomOncology. "This partnership will enable us to offer a more comprehensive and efficient approach to germline variant classification, ensuring that clinicians have the insights they need to make informed decisions when diagnosing and treating heritable diseases."

Together, Genomenon and GenomOncology are dedicated to advancing the field of precision medicine and enhancing the clinical application of genomic data.

For more information about the partnership and its implications for genomic reporting, please visit www.genomenon.com and www.genomoncology.com.

About Genomenon:

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.

About GenomOncology:

GenomOncology is a precision medicine software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve care. GenomOncology strengthens precision medicine and oncology programs by transforming valuable but unusable data into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com

