GenomOncology Introduces Expanded Support for Germline Testing in GO Pathology Workbench

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology (GO) revealed today an upgraded version of GO Pathology Workbench, their software platform for tertiary analysis and reporting of next generation sequencing (NGS) and other molecular testing results. This version includes expanded support for germline testing, reinforcing its capacity to conduct tertiary analysis across all assays, ranging from tumor sequencing, hereditary cancer, rare diseases, and all somatic and germline panels through whole genome analysis. These advancements optimize processes within molecular laboratories, empowering them to seamlessly analyze and report any NGS test in a singular, unified workflow.

The expanded support for germline testing includes additional variant annotations, including the FDA-recognized ClinGen database. This release also includes full support for the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) classification system, including automatic variant classification based on ClinGen, a seamless loading process for any existing laboratory's classifications, and an efficient ACMG worksheet tailored for novel variants. The solution includes additional features that enhance the efficiency of whole exome and whole genome sequencing analysis, resulting in a single comprehensive solution that delivers high-quality, efficient tertiary analysis and reporting across a molecular laboratory's NGS testing menu.

The upgrades to GO Pathology workbench for germline testing complement the best-in-class analysis of somatic testing. GO Pathology Workbench is an end-to-end tertiary analysis solution that streamlines quality control review, automates variant classification and tiering using the AMP/ASCO/CAP somatic tiering system, matches cancer patients to the most relevant clinical trials and therapies, and produces a fully customizable report.

"The latest enhancements to GO Pathology Workbench for germline testing will empower laboratories to interpret and report their entire NGS test menu using a single application, with all cases in a shared worklist and database. This will increase efficiency, as well as enable creative approaches to reporting somatic and germline results for the same patient" said Matt Stachowiak, Vice President of Product Innovation at GenomOncology.

GenomOncology is a software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens precision oncology programs by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you with the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com .

