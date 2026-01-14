GenomOncology Partners with OHSU Knight Diagnostics Lab to Accelerate Patient Access to Precision Oncology Clinical Trials

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology (GO), a leader in precision medicine reporting solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Oregon Health & Science University's (OHSU) Knight Diagnostics Lab (KDL) to enhance clinical trial matching for cancer patients. Through this collaboration, KDL will implement GO's Clinical Trials Matching Solution to streamline the identification of relevant precision oncology trials and improve patient access to trials and treatment options.

The GO Clinical Trials Matching Solution will integrate directly into KDL's decision support workflow, automatically matching patients to open trials based on their unique molecular profiles and clinical characteristics. The system provides comprehensive trial information including phase, title, locations, sponsor details, and eligibility criteria. Most importantly, the solution delivers transparent explanations of why each trial, including trial arms, matched a patient's clinical status, enabling pathologists and the multidisciplinary team to make informed recommendations with confidence.

"Access to clinical trials remains a significant barrier in cancer care, with many patients never learning about trials that could benefit them," said Garreth Hippe, Chief Commercial Officer of GenomOncology. "Our partnership with OHSU's Knight Diagnostics Lab demonstrates how intelligent automation can break down these barriers. By embedding clinical trial matching directly into the diagnostic workflow, we're ensuring that every patient receives personalized trial options at the moment they matter most."

The partnership addresses a bottleneck in precision oncology. Traditional trial matching is time-consuming and prone to oversight, often delaying patient enrollment or missing suitable opportunities entirely. GO's solution automates this complex process, delivering distinctly customized, rapid, accurate matches that pathologists can validate and incorporate into their reports within minutes rather than hours or days. Now, KDL pathologists can access clinical trials information through their existing user interface through an integration process that takes weeks, not months or years. Providers can review matches and select the most relevant trials for inclusion in clinical reports delivered to treating physicians and their patients.

"At the Knight Diagnostics Lab, our mission is to provide clinicians and patients with the most comprehensive, actionable information to guide treatment decisions," said Dr. Brian Druker, CEO of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. "GenomOncology's Clinical Trials Matching Solution enhances our ability to connect patients with cutting-edge therapeutic options precisely when they need them. This technology allows our pathologists to deliver more value in every report we issue."

The implementation at KDL represents a significant advancement in precision medicine delivery, combining sophisticated molecular diagnostics with intelligent trial matching to create a truly patient-centered approach to cancer care.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology transforms complex clinical and molecular data into actionable intelligence for precision cancer care. The company's AI-enabled reporting solutions deliver embedded decision support for NGS analysis and clinical trial optimization that seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows to better enable accurate decision-making for patient treatment. Visit www.genomoncology.com.

About OHSU's Knight Diagnostics Lab

Knight Diagnostics Lab at Oregon Health & Science University provides comprehensive molecular diagnostic services to support precision oncology care, combining advanced testing capabilities with expert interpretation to guide treatment decisions for cancer patients. Visit www.ohsu.edu

Media Contact

GenomOncology

[email protected]

Oregon Health & Science University

OHSU News

[email protected]

SOURCE GenomOncology