GenoPalate Introduces GenoBlend: Personalized Protein & Fiber Supplement Tailored to Your DNA

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate , the leading US nutrigenomic platform, announces the launch of GenoBlend , a revolutionary plant-based protein and fiber powder customized to meet the unique genetic nutritional needs of each individual. Formulated with premium ingredients, including organic pea protein, organic brown rice protein, organic citrus fiber, and oat fiber, GenoBlend offers a tailored approach to dietary supplements.

Recent advancements in nutritional genetics have enabled GenoPalate to develop GenoBlend, which utilizes an individual's genetic profile to optimize their intake of protein and fiber, enhancing overall wellness. This personalized approach is designed to support better digestive health, weight management, and energy levels.

"Personalized nutrition is the future of wellness," said Dr. Asif Naseem, CEO of GenoPalate. "With GenoBlend, we're providing a product that is high in quality and also tailored to the genetic makeup of each customer, ensuring they receive the optimal blend of nutrients required by their bodies."

GenoBlend is easy to integrate into any diet and is especially suited for those who seek to maximize their wellness based on their unique genetic insights. This innovation represents a significant step forward in making personalized nutritional science accessible and actionable for everyday use.

"I see GenoBlend by GenoPalate as a game-changer in the world of personalized nutrition," said Marie Molde, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Datassential . "Today's consumers are convenience-oriented and time-strapped so, a solution like this that provides the exact nutrients our body needs in one, customized supplement uniquely addresses both aspects and offers a future where everyone can work toward optimal wellness through truly personalized solutions."

Each serving of GenoBlend provides a rich source of plant-based proteins and fibers that are essential for a balanced diet. The use of organic and all-natural ingredients ensures that customers are receiving a pure product free from additives and preservatives.

GenoPalate is offering introductory pricing and a complimentary welcome kit for the first customers who purchase and subscribe to GenoBlend. Additionally, each purchase comes with exclusive smoothie recipes handcrafted by GenoPalate's team of registered dietitians, designed to complement the nutritional profiles found in GenoBlend.

To purchase GenoBlend or learn more about how GenoPalate uses genetics to personalize nutrition tailored to your personal needs, we invite you to visit www.genopalate.com .

About GenoPalate:

Built on years of analyzing clinical trials and nutrigenetic studies, our algorithm generates 23 personalized nutrition recommendations and up to 140 optimal food suggestions based on our member's DNA. With a custom formula multivitamin and protein fiber powder, optimal food recommendations, and dietitian coaching, GenoPalate eliminates the guesswork and helps our members achieve sustained daily wellness.

GenoPalate has recently expanded its reach by integrating its personalized nutrition solutions into the grocery retail industry through a strategic partnership with Earth Fare . This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the "Food as Medicine" movement by bringing tailored nutritional options directly to consumers in a convenient retail setting.

