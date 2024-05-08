Genpact Accelerates the Entry of Revol One Financial™ into Insurance Market with AWS

Annuity provider Revol One Financial achieves expedited "go live"

Genpact's data, technology, and AI expertise combined with AWS services modernize insurance businesses to drive competitive advantage

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to fast-track Revol One Financial's entry into the fixed annuity insurance sector. Genpact and AWS facilitated the evolution of the company as a fully cloud-native entity, enabling Revol One Financial to reach its "go live" milestone in a remarkable timeframe.

This example highlights how Genpact is leveraging its deep industry and technology expertise, combined with AWS services to modernize insurance companies to outpace competitors.

Revol One Financial's cloud-based fixed annuity company is powered by AWS services and Genpact's data, tech, and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise. This has enabled the company to streamline and digitize operations, shorten product launch timelines, and enhance customer experiences across its digital ecosystem. Revol One Financial has been set up for long-term growth and differentiation, effectively tackling challenges faced by traditional insurers with legacy systems.

The AWS services employed included:

Amazon Bedrock , a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single application programming interface (API), along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI;

, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single application programming interface (API), along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI; Amazon Connect , an AI-powered cloud contact center;

, an AI-powered cloud contact center; AWS CloudTrail , a service enabling auditing, security monitoring, and operational troubleshooting; and

, a service enabling auditing, security monitoring, and operational troubleshooting; and Amazon OpenSearch Serverless, an on-demand serverless configuration for Amazon OpenSearch Service.

"With the agility of the cloud coupled with a scalable digital ecosystem, Revol One Financial can swiftly adapt to meet the ever-changing needs of our distribution relationships, financial professionals and clients," said Bob Guillemette, Chief Information Officer, Revol One Financial. "Genpact's data, technology, and AI expertise, along with the power of AWS, enabled us to establish an innovative technology platform, driving swift product innovation and expedited market delivery."

Revol One Financial's technology ecosystem is highly resilient and cost-effective, offering distribution relationships and financial professionals personalized 360-degree view of the customer. It also features a scalable data transformation and integration hub, along with an intelligent document management system.

"Cloud services, entwined with data, drive significant innovation for insurers in a dynamic market," said Suhas Sethi, Business Leader, Insurance Services, Genpact. "Data-driven insights enable informed decisions, personalized customer experiences, and ongoing product innovation. Our collaboration with Revol One Financial exemplifies this synergy, accelerating their AI journey and providing deep insights into customer behavior, market trends, and risk assessment."

For more information about Genpact's work in the insurance industry, visit here.

To learn more about Revol One Financial, visit the company's website here.

Revol One Financial™ is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.

