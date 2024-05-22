Genpact Announced a Change to Presentation Time at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced a change in presentation time at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference:

William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Location: Chicago, IL

Presentation: 12:00 PM (CT) – Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President & CEO

Webcast available at https://www.genpact.com/investors

About Genpact

