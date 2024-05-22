Genpact Announced a Change to Presentation Time at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

News provided by

Genpact

May 22, 2024, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced a change in presentation time at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference:

William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: Chicago, IL
Presentation: 12:00 PM (CT) – Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President & CEO
Webcast available at https://www.genpact.com/investors

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.  Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.  

Contacts:

Investors

Tiffany Horvath

+1 (614) 625-6485

[email protected]


Media

Siya Belliappa

+1 (718) 561-9843

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact

Also from this source

Enterprises Have Just Two Years to Harness the Full Potential of Generative AI, New Report from Genpact and HFS Research Finds

Enterprises Have Just Two Years to Harness the Full Potential of Generative AI, New Report from Genpact and HFS Research Finds

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, and HFS Research, a leading global...
Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced its upcoming participation at the following investor conferences: J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics