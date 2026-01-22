Genpact Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Banking Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Recognition highlights Genpact's AI-first, front-to-back banking operations capabilities across lending, payments, and servicing to deliver banking transformation

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Banking Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The recognition highlights Genpact's ability to deliver end-to-end banking operations by combining deep domain expertise, AI-first digital platforms, and proven operational excellence. Download and read the full report here.

According to Everest Group, Genpact stands out for its comprehensive banking operations services and its ability to integrate modular platforms with AI to deliver measurable business outcomes across core banking journeys.

"Genpact supports a broad range of banking operations across consumer, commercial, and payments, combining deep domain expertise with digital platforms that streamline onboarding, lending, servicing, and transactions," said Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director, Everest Group. "The company's modular assets enable more consistent decisioning and workflow orchestration across credit and mortgage journeys."

The Leader positioning also reflects Genpact's focus on modernizing core banking operations at scale.

Raising the bar for banking operations

The Everest Group report highlights Genpact's differentiated approach to banking operations, including:

AI-enabled modular platforms such as riskCanvas ® , lending-as-a-service, Cora LiveSpread and asset finance-as-a-service that scale across credit, lending, and risk workflows

such as riskCanvas , lending-as-a-service, Cora LiveSpread and asset finance-as-a-service that scale across credit, lending, and risk workflows Digital twins that reduce rework in mortgage journeys and speed up credit decisions

that reduce rework in mortgage journeys and speed up credit decisions Advanced analytics and orchestration that strengthen KYC (know your customer), customer service, and operational efficiency

that strengthen KYC (know your customer), customer service, and operational efficiency Outcome-based commercial models that tie pricing to measurable business milestones such as delinquency rates, fraud levels, and customer satisfaction

that tie pricing to measurable business milestones such as delinquency rates, levels, and customer satisfaction Genpact's Amazon Bedrock™ integration further strengthens AI-first financial crime risk management by improving detection quality while increasing efficiency at scale

"Banks don't need more pilots; they need platforms and partners that deliver results at scale," said Anu Sachdeva, Business Leader for Banking & Capital Markets, North America, Genpact. "This recognition reflects the power of our deep banking expertise, built over decades, and our ability to embed advanced technologies like agentic AI and digital twins into the core of operations, not just the edges. From faster credit decisions to smoother mortgage origination and stronger financial crime controls, we're helping banks turn innovation into real business impact."

