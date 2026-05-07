Genpact and Google Cloud Expand Alliance to Bring Agentic Solutions to the Office of the CFO

Jointly deployed AI agents for enterprise finance move clients from fragmented AI pilots to agentic operations that compound and scale

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced an expanded alliance with Google Cloud to build and scale agentic AI-led solutions for the Office of the CFO.

The expanded alliance brings together Genpact's deep domain and industry expertise with Google Cloud's leading technology capabilities to help enterprises modernize mission-critical finance operations and turn AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

"Scaling AI into production requires an enterprise-ready platform combined with partners who can engineer targeted outcomes in the field," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "Genpact's domain-led approach brings critical industry context to core finance workflows, and we are pleased to expand our work to bring these specialized, production-ready solutions to customers through our Agent Marketplace."

"While most CFOs have run an AI pilot, very few have an AI-powered finance function," said Vijay Vijayasankar, Global Agentic AI Officer, Genpact. "The gap between what is promised and what is delivered is exactly what Genpact and Google Cloud are closing. We bring together Google's world class AI capabilities and Genpact's deep finance expertise to give CFOs not just a roadmap, but results. Agents that execute, learn, connect, and deliver outcomes."

Genpact is building a portfolio of specialized AI agents built on Google Cloud and available through Google Cloud's Agent Marketplace, giving enterprise clients a streamlined path to access, deploy, and scale solutions within their existing cloud environments. The first offering, Genpact Finance One – Revenue Lens Agents, is now available to help CFOs and finance teams enhance revenue forecasting accuracy, improve cash flow, and free teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth.

Genpact plans to rapidly expand its solution portfolio for the Office of the CFO, with additional agentic capabilities across accounts payable, record to report, and financial planning and analysis.

Genpact and Google Cloud are already helping leading enterprises modernize data, analytics, and finance operations across industries, including a Fortune 500 healthcare company that modernized its data and analytics landscape, one of the world's largest retailers that reimagined finance and accounting operations, and a leading pharmaceutical and specialty healthcare distributor that improved productivity, cash flow, and operational efficiency through AI-led finance workflows.

Learn more about the Genpact and Google Cloud alliance.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Genpact