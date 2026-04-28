Genpact Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners

Latest ISG report recognizes Genpact for governed, human-in-the-loop delivery that helps enterprises scale agentic AI on ServiceNow

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced that Information Services Group (ISG) has named it a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners (US)—in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services and Innovation on ServiceNow quadrants.

ISG cited Genpact's ability to bring together agentic AI, process intelligence, and deep domain expertise to drive transformation across IT, global business services (GBS), and industry workflows.

Highlights

Recognition: ISG named Genpact a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners (US)

ISG named Genpact a Leader in (US) Quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services); Innovation on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services); Innovation on ServiceNow Capabilities: Modernizing ServiceNow workflows with agentic AI, reusable automation patterns, and cross-functional orchestration

Modernizing ServiceNow workflows with agentic AI, reusable automation patterns, and cross-functional orchestration Differentiators: AI Gigafactory delivery model with embedded controls and measurable outcomes for production ServiceNow deployments

"Genpact blends process intelligence consulting with agentic implementation, backed by its AI Gigafactory operating model and reusable accelerators for scaling AI from pilots to production," said Tapati Bandopadhyay, Lead Analyst, ISG. "Genpact is enabling ServiceNow client enterprises with function-specialized innovations across coordinated, multi-agent workflows and end-to-end business processes, in a human-in-the-loop, controllable and transparent manner."

Genpact's AI Gigafactory is its operating model for moving AI from pilots to production, combining delivery rigor with governance, data foundations, and operational accountability.

"The challenge isn't deploying AI, it's governing and scaling AI in production workflows," said Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head of Digital and Cloud, Genpact. "Enterprises need AI that operates within real workflows, with the right controls, data foundations, and human oversight. Our approach brings those elements together on platforms like ServiceNow so clients can scale AI with confidence."

What differentiates Genpact in the ServiceNow ecosystem

Genpact differentiates itself in the ServiceNow ecosystem through mission- critical, last-mile execution and the ability to embed agentic AI directly into ServiceNow-enabled workflows to enable:

Connected workflows: Coordinating processes across IT, operations, finance, supply chain, and customer functions using ServiceNow as a unifying platform

Coordinating processes across IT, operations, finance, supply chain, and customer functions using ServiceNow as a unifying platform Agentic-first orchestration in execution: Embedding domain-aware AI agents within workflows to support decision-making, execution, and continuous improvement alongside human teams

Embedding domain-aware AI agents within workflows to support decision-making, execution, and continuous improvement alongside human teams Scalability in complex environments: Applying an operating model that supports controlled rollout, adoption, and ongoing performance management at enterprise scale

Learn how Genpact's deep business expertise accelerates value from ServiceNow implementations and lays the foundation for agentic AI, click here.

About ISG Provider Lens™

The ISG Provider Lens™ research is an independent evaluation of service providers. It evaluates providers based on data-driven analysis, market presence, innovation, and client impact, helping enterprises assess partners for digital transformation initiatives.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

978-905-9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact