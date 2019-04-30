Genpact and Northwestern University Join Forces to Deliver Innovative New Master's Program in Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK and EVANSTON, Ill., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, is partnering with the Northwestern University's Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) program to help build the next generation of leaders in artificial intelligence (AI).

The program is offered through Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science. Through practicum opportunities and Northwestern's Capstone program, students receive hands-on experience as they devise new applications for AI. Genpact, which works with many Fortune 500 companies, will help incubate the students' cutting-edge AI prototypes, delivering value to its clients. Genpact, along with the 20 other industry partners, supports ongoing student mentoring, guidance, internships, and guest lectures.

"We see this as a real win-win for Northwestern students and the broader marketplace," said Vikram Mahidhar, global business leader, AI solutions, Genpact. "Working with Northwestern gives Genpact a chance to develop and test AI solutions at scale in a controlled environment. It helps us nurture a partner ecosystem to further innovate and deliver AI-driven business impact in the market. Northwestern benefits because students can access a talent pool for mentoring and networking that's among the best in the world. More important, they get to create tangible solutions for real-life AI problems and continue to future-proof their skills."

"Working with Genpact presents our students with opportunities to solve the type of pragmatic problems that will significantly enhance their professional skills, putting them well ahead of their peers and serving them well into their careers," said Kristian Hammond, director of the MSAI program and Bill and Cathy Osborn Professor of Computer Science at Northwestern. "Our students learn from our industry partners' leadership and professional skills. Our partners gain fresh thinking, directional support, technological implementation, and have exposure to talent ready for employment upon graduation."

Genpact and the other partners joined with Northwestern in October 2018, when the academic program launched with an inaugural group of 40 MSAI students. Students enrolled in the 15-month program are experienced computer scientists, or science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) professionals who through coursework, internships, and advanced project work, become architects of intelligent systems.

The relationship with Northwestern builds Genpact's expertise in learning and development and successful partnerships with numerous U.S. and global universities. Visit mccormick.northwestern.edu/artificial-intelligence/ to learn more about the MSAI program.

