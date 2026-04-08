Genpact and Parallel Web Systems Partner to Drive Tangible Efficiency from AI Systems

Integrating Parallel's API helps Genpact automate and improve research workflows in insurance and sales

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence, and last-mile expertise, and Parallel Web Systems (Parallel), a pioneering Silicon Valley startup building the open web for AI, today announced a partnership leveraging Parallel's AI-native web agents and web search tools, available through application programming interface (API) technology, to transform how Genpact addresses enterprise challenges in information search and retrieval and web intelligence across business operations.

Applying Genpact's differentiated domain expertise to Parallel's AI-native web research API built for agentic workflows

Purpose-built to embed research capabilities directly into AI agents, automated workflows, and enterprise systems, Parallel is now part of the Genpact Enterprise Reference Architecture for AI systems requiring robust research infrastructure, including:

Faster, more consistent product research and price matching for contents claims in insurance: Genpact leverages Parallel's advanced web research capabilities to automate line-item pricing for like-kind-and-quality (LKQ) replacements in contents claims settlements. Parallel's Task API enables Genpact to transform manual price intelligence into Property Contents Pricing AI Assist, a scalable, rule-based AI system with agents for interpretation, research, and reasoning. Property Contents Pricing AI Assist is integrated into production with two of the top 10 U.S. property and casualty (P&C) insurers and has improved speed and consistency in LKQ settlements, including 55% touchless processing, 50% reduction in cycle time, and most importantly, indemnity accuracy through precise pricing.

Genpact leverages Parallel's advanced web research capabilities to automate line-item pricing for like-kind-and-quality (LKQ) replacements in contents claims settlements. Parallel's Task API enables Genpact to transform manual price intelligence into Property Contents Pricing AI Assist, a scalable, rule-based AI system with agents for interpretation, research, and reasoning. Property Contents Pricing AI Assist is integrated into production with two of the top 10 U.S. property and casualty (P&C) insurers and has improved speed and consistency in LKQ settlements, including 55% touchless processing, 50% reduction in cycle time, and most importantly, indemnity accuracy through precise pricing. Real-time business insights and account intelligence in sales: Genpact uses Parallel to automate research on clients and prospects for better outreach strategies. Parallel's Task API helps Genpact replace manual investigation and static tools with Meeting Assist, an automated, real-time, account-based AI system comprised of agents for intelligence on accounts, financials, competitors, decision makers, and buying centers. In production with Genpact's field organization, the deep search and high confidence enabled by Meeting Assist helps the sales team identify the best triggers and signals to inform outreach, increasing efficiency and scaling client engagement.

Building trust in agents using real-time context and verification

Parallel's API, which operates on the premise that the future of web browsing will be dominated by AI agents, enhances the ability to retrieve real-time, relevant, and highly accurate information from the web. Parallel's innovative technology improves enterprise decision-making by significantly enhancing open web information searches and quality of results, including full source traceability and confidence scores.

"While automation attempts struggle with real-world complexity, especially in highly regulated industries, our partnership with Parallel replaces repetitive human effort with continuous agentic research that integrates seamlessly into enhanced decision-making systems," said Sanjeev Vohra, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Genpact. "By combining Genpact's industry and domain expertise with Parallel's groundbreaking AI capabilities, we are poised to deliver exceptional value to clients."

While large language models (LLMs) are limited by their training data cutoff, Parallel enables Genpact to give its agents live context, or access to the short-term memory of the web including real-time news, regulatory changes, and market shifts. Additionally, Parallel's API provides evidence-based outputs with clear source citations, which is critical to clients in highly regulated sectors such as finance, insurance, and healthcare.

"Parallel's API are purpose-built for encoding complex business rules into automated web research workflows – a perfect pairing to Genpact's domain and industry expertise," said Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Parallel Web Systems. "By providing Genpact with a single infrastructure layer that can research across the open web programmatically, we're helping clients bring efficiency, precision, and confidence to those workflows."

For more on the partnership with Parallel.ai, see https://parallel.ai/blog/case-study-genpact.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

About Parallel Web Systems

Parallel Web Systems provides web data infrastructure for AI agents. Its APIs power the full lifecycle of agentic web interaction — search, extract, research, discover, and monitor — delivering LLM-ready results with built-in citations and verifiability. Trusted by leading AI companies and the Fortune 500, Parallel turns weeks of manual research into minutes of programmable, repeatable workflows. Learn more at parallel.ai.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Geraldine Lim

Genpact Media Relations

+1-951-318-3494

[email protected]

Lukas Levert

+1-628-246-3370

Parallel Web Systems Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact