Genpact Earns 2024 CSO Award for Enterprise Security Controls Monitoring Platform

Genpact's Infosec360 in-house platform and dashboard earns honors as innovative security control solution providing exemplary business value

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that it has been recognized with the 2024 CSO Award from Foundry's CSO, a leading source for breaking news, analysis, and research on security and risk management.

This year's award recognizes Genpact's efforts in enterprise information security and cybersecurity through the company's innovative, in-house platform – Infosec360. Genpact's Infosec360 serves as a centralized dashboard of security controls, providing the Company with a platform to monitor critical security controls, validate their effectiveness, and identify areas needing attention. This visibility enhances Genpact's capabilities through increased confidence and assurance around its security controls.

"The cyber threat landscape continues to be challenging," said Vidya Srinivasan, Global Leader - Enterprise Risk, Infrastructure, and Logistics, Genpact. "This award validates Genpact's continued commitment to staying focused on managing cybersecurity risks, as well as its endeavors to deploy innovative solutions using automation and AI to scale control validation."

This is the eighth consecutive year Genpact has received a CSO award (formerly known as the CSO50 award) for demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership through its leading security projects and initiatives.

"The stakes grow higher every day for security leaders and their teams, and this year's CSO Awards honor the very best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape," said Beth Kormanik, Content Director, CSO Conference & Awards. "From devising new threat detection methods and cyber analytics to initiatives addressing AI threats, zero trust, and data protection, these projects are at the forefront of innovative security thinking and represent true business value for their organizations. We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Conference & Awards event this fall."

Genpact will receive the award at the upcoming 2024 CSO Conference & Awards event, which will be held October 21-23 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona.

See the full list of the 2024 CSO Award winners here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

About CSO

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals. www.csoonline.com

About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Winners

The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Conference & Awards.

About Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in global markets. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, research, and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com.

