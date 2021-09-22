Genpact Launches Radio Analytics Engine to Accelerate Envision Virgin Racing's Competitive Performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic partnership with Envision Virgin Racing, Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today unveiled the latest innovation in bringing critical competitive intelligence to the Formula E team. Using advanced digital analytics and artificial intelligence, Genpact's Radio Analytics Engine (RAE) analyzes and organizes hours of radio communication generated simultaneously by drivers during a race and turns that into structured signals to derive real-time insights that can be used to inform lightning-fast decisions on the track, where seconds could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

In the FIA Formula E World Championship, where 12 teams and 24 drivers race cutting-edge single-seater electric vehicles to razor-thin victories, the radio chatter between the Formula E drivers and their engineers carries significant competitive intelligence. This chatter has the potential to yield millions of insights, but the sheer volume of information shared across teams makes the process of deriving intelligence from audio an incredibly difficult challenge to solve.

This challenge was just made easier by Genpact. Working with the Envision Virgin Racing engineers and data scientists to create RAE, an intelligence engine that turns volumes of unstructured data into accessible insights, Genpact enhances the team's pre-race planning, in-race decisions, and future strategies, using advanced analytics to extract valuable insights from these live radio exchanges.

During each race, drivers and engineers share a range of topics over the radio, from bits of information about energy status and strategy instructions to words of encouragement and frustration. Some conversations are cloaked in codewords, while others are plainly spoken. All this chatter represents a massive amount of unstructured data that sounds like noise to the untrained ear (or machine). Where standard algorithms may struggle, RAE takes this noise and gives it structure through digital analytics and artificial intelligence, helping to reveal important insights that can make the difference between winning and losing.

"The insights from radio analytics make a massive difference. We wouldn't be able to pull such valuable insights from such high volumes of unstructured data at speed and scale without Genpact's digital technology and data skills," said Gil Abrantes, strategy engineer, Envision Virgin Racing. "Monitoring competitors allows us to adjust our strategy in real time. If we know when another driver is considering taking attack mode, we can act in advance."

This intelligence has already driven results, even in the early days of testing in select season 7 races. For example, during the Mexico E-Prix, Envision Virgin Racing driver Nick Cassidy started eighth on the grid. RAE's insights helped him decide when to use attack mode to overtake his competitors, earning Cassidy a third-place finish, his first first-ever Formula E podium.

"From the boardroom to the racetrack, what's key to success is having the right insights at the right time. But far too often, information is lost in data, as signals hide in a sea of noise," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "For Envision Virgin Racing, these radio exchanges are a treasure trove of insights, but only if you have the ability to quickly harmonize, analyze, and interpret the vast volumes of data across different sources. We are advancing the frontiers in data engineering, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to make this happen."

The same intelligence that wins races helps businesses create the competitive advantage they need. For example, Genpact leverages similar technology to help financial institutions use speech analytics to improve interactions with customers. Similarly, Genpact helps insurers extract claims information in real time – turning vast amounts of data, in this case photos of auto accidents, home damage, or other insurance-related claims – to drive a faster, more accurate understanding of the potential liability and size of an insurance payout.

Envision Virgin Racing has competed in every race since Formula E's inception and is continuously searching for fresh sources of advantage. The team is looking forward to using RAE alongside Genpact's Augmented Race Intelligence solution during the eighth season of Formula E World Championship set to start in January 2022.

For more information on Envision Virgin Racing, go to www.envisionvirginracing.com, and for further details on Genpact's partnership with the race team, visit www.genpact.com/instinctive-racing. To listen to a sample of Formula E race communications, watch this video.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Envision Virgin Racing

Owned by Envision Group, the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the innovative electric street racing series.

The purpose-driven team has sustainability running throughout its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; to use its platform to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. It does this through its long-running 'Race Against Climate Change' programme and prides itself on being the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), one of a handful to have achieved the FIA's 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework. It is also a partner of the biggest climate event, the UN's COP26 'Together for our Planet' summit taking place in the UK in November.

On-track, the team continues to be one of the most successful ever with 11 wins and 33 podiums to its name and remains the only team to have recorded victories in every season to date. For the 2020/21 Formula E season, Envision Virgin Racing will see Dutchman Robin Frijns complete his third season with the team alongside newcomer New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing operations at the team's commercial headquarters in London is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one, together with Team & Sporting Director Leon Price and Technical Director Mike Lugg based at the team's operational arm at its state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Envision Group's Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please visit: www.envisionvirginracing.com.

