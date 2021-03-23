Genpact Limited Announces Pricing of 1.750% Senior Notes due 2026 by Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l. and Genpact USA, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited ("Genpact") (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced the pricing by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l. ("Genpact Luxembourg") and Genpact USA, Inc. ("Genpact USA"), of their underwritten public offering (the "Notes Offering") of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 1.750% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Genpact Luxembourg and Genpact USA and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Genpact. Genpact expects the Notes Offering to close on March 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Genpact intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or redeeming Genpact Luxembourg's outstanding 3.700% senior notes due 2022 or repaying outstanding loans under Genpact's revolving credit facility.

The Notes Offering is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement by Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg, and Genpact USA with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230982). You may obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the final prospectus supplement, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Genpact, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the Notes Offering will arrange to send you any of those documents upon request by contacting the lead joint-book running managers for the Notes Offering: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll free at 1-800-831-9146, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll free at 1-866-718-1649, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751. BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are also acting as joint-book running managers for the Notes Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, or related guarantees nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any Notes or the related guarantees in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Genpact and its consolidated subsidiaries, including Genpact Luxembourg and Genpact USA, could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the Notes Offering, statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg and Genpact USA for future operations; any statements regarding the intended guarantee of the Notes; any statements regarding the potential repayment of certain indebtedness of Genpact or Genpact Luxembourg; any other statements of expectation or belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Other important factors that could cause the statements made in this document or the actual results of operations or financial condition of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg or Genpact USA to differ include, without limitation, that the Notes Offering is subject to market conditions and a number of other conditions and the final terms may vary substantially as a result of market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the Notes Offering will be completed as described herein or at all. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected; and other risks that are described in Genpact's SEC reports, including but not limited to the risks described in Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Each of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg and Genpact USA assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

