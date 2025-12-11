Genpact Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 for Insurance GCCs and Agentic AI Services

Recognition highlights Genpact's leadership in insurance agentic AI, Global Capability Centers, AI Gigafactory, and governance frameworks

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the global 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for Insurance Services Strategic Capabilities (GCCs and GenAI & Agentic AI) report. ISG recognized Genpact for its deep insurance expertise and ability to deploy generative AI (gen AI) and agentic AI with strong governance and measurable business impact. ISG also highlighted Genpact's leadership in building and operating high-performing Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which are increasingly central to carriers' modernization strategies. Download the full report here.

Genpact named an ISG Provider Lens 2025 Leader for driving last-mile, AI-powered insurance operations.

"Genpact helps insurance enterprises reimagine their business through automated processes, improved decision-making, and strong customer engagements," said Ashish Jhajharia, Lead Analyst – Insurance, ISG. "Genpact's service-as-agentic solutions (SaAgS) complement the expertise of insurance company teams, helping them learn, adapt, and support decision-making through real-world feedback."

What makes Genpact stand out? According to ISG:





Genpact Insurance Policy Suite - an agentic AI solution that automates complex pre-bind underwriting to reduce cycle times and improve decision accuracy.

- an agentic AI solution that automates complex pre-bind underwriting to reduce cycle times and improve decision accuracy. AI Agent Advisory Services - helps insurers identify and scale agentic AI use cases across enterprise functions and GCCs through maturity assessments, blueprinting, and multi-agent orchestration.

- helps insurers identify and scale agentic AI use cases across enterprise functions and GCCs through maturity assessments, blueprinting, and multi-agent orchestration. Genpact AI Gigafactory - a scalable, factory-style model that accelerates time-to-value by combining advanced AI technologies, production-ready architectures, and insurance domain expertise to embed AI across core processes with speed, safety, and consistency.

- a scalable, factory-style model that accelerates time-to-value by combining advanced AI technologies, production-ready architectures, and insurance domain expertise to embed AI across core processes with speed, safety, and consistency. Responsible-AI Frameworks - comprehensive bias mitigation, privacy safeguards, and auditability models that enable safe, enterprise-grade AI deployment at scale.

- comprehensive bias mitigation, privacy safeguards, and auditability models that enable safe, enterprise-grade AI deployment at scale. GCC Capability Center-as-a-Service (CaaS) - strengthens insurance GCCs with disciplined governance, AI-enabled process improvements, and targeted talent development to drive operational rigor and modernization.

"This recognition reinforces Genpact's leadership in bringing gen AI and agentic AI to the insurance industry with speed, safety, and scale," said Yasir Andrabi, Agentic AI Insurance Leader, Genpact. "Our AI Gigafactory, deep domain expertise, and agentic AI solutions are helping insurers reimagine underwriting, claims, and policy administration with measurable business impact."

Download the full ISG report and explore Genpact's services and solutions for the insurance industry here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

About ISG Provider Lens™

The ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services – Strategic Capabilities 2025 is a collection of studies that include assessments of Insurance Global Capability Centers (GCCs) by Service Providers and Insurance GenAI and Agentic AI Services. The research explores the dynamic and rapidly expanding ecosystem of service providers that address the complex needs of global insurance enterprises.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Gordon

Genpact Media Relations

917-204-9952

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact