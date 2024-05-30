Genpact Limited Announces Pricing of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2029 by Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l. and Genpact USA, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited ("Genpact") (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced the pricing by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l. ("Genpact Luxembourg") and Genpact USA, Inc. ("Genpact USA"), of their underwritten public offering (the "Notes Offering") of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Genpact Luxembourg and Genpact USA and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Genpact. Genpact expects the Notes Offering to close on June 4, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Genpact intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or redeeming Genpact Luxembourg's outstanding 3.375% senior notes due 2024 at or prior to their maturity on December 1, 2024.

The Notes Offering is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement by Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg, and Genpact USA with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form S-3 (File No. 333-265204). You may obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the final prospectus supplement, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Genpact, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the Notes Offering will arrange to send you any of those documents upon request by contacting the lead joint-book running managers for the Notes Offering: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll free at 1-800-831-9146, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll free at 1-866-718-1649. BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also acting as joint-book running managers for the Notes Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, or related guarantees nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any Notes or the related guarantees in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

