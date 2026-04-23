Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence, and last-mile expertise, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026. The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

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Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release regarding Genpact's intention to pay dividends on its common shares from time to time are forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, Genpact's cash flows from operations, macroeconomic uncertainty, U.S. and global trade and tariff policies and general economic conditions, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, any deterioration in the global economic environment and its impact on us or our clients, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, highly competitive markets and any inability to compete effectively, technological innovation, including AI technology and future uses of agentic AI, generative AI and large language models, and our ability to invest in new technologies and adapt to industry developments and client needs at sufficient speed and scale, our ability to effectively price our services and maintain pricing and employee utilization rates, general inflationary pressures and our ability to share increased costs with our clients, wage increases in locations in which we have operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, the economic and other impacts of geopolitical conflicts, as well as any potential expansion or escalation of these conflicts or resulting economic disruption beyond the current scope, changes in tax rates and tax legislation, tax audits, investigations and tax proceedings, claims and lawsuits, including by clients, employees or other third parties, and other factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

SOURCE Genpact